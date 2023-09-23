Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
2023-09-23 09:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
2023-09-22 08:08:57
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play
2023-09-23 17:00:00
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
More View More
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play

Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

USD/JPY FORECAST:

  • Monetary policy divergences between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will continue to weigh on the outlook for the Japanese yen
  • The U.S. dollar retains a constructive profile for now
  • This article looks at USD/JPY key levels to watch in the coming days

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now

Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan held their September monetary policy meetings this past week. For starters, the Fed maintained a hawkish bias, indicating that it may deliver additional tightening this year and forecasting that interest rates will remain high for longer. For its part, the BoJ adhered to its longstanding ultra-loose stance, refraining from signaling any imminent changes in its strategy.

This pronounced divergence in monetary policy between these two central banks has created a landscape that favors the US dollar's strength for now. This means that the yen may find itself inclined towards further depreciation in the near term, albeit with some moderation, as on-and-off talk of FX intervention by the Japanese government may deter speculators from precipitating excessive weakness.

If you are puzzled by trading losses, download our guide to the “Traits of Successful Traders” and learn how to overcome the common pitfalls that can lead to missteps.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

From a technical standpoint, USD/JPY rallied on Friday on BoJ’s dovish position, pushing past the 148.00 handle but falling short of breaching the upper boundary of a rising channel in effect since December 2022, presently positioned at 148.50. While taking out this barrier could prove challenging for buyers, a successful breakout could spark a strong upward pressure, exposing 148.80, followed by 150.50.

In the event of an unexpected shift in market sentiment in favor of sellers and price rejection from current levels, the first line of support is observed at 147.30, succeeded by 145.90. Should bearish impetus persist, there is a possibility of a retracement towards 144.55, which currently sits slightly below the 50-day simple moving average.

Take your trading game to the next level with a copy of the yen's outlook today! Seize the opportunity to access exclusive insights into potential market-moving factors for USD/JPY!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
2023-09-23 09:00:00
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
2023-09-22 08:08:57
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
2023-09-22 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023