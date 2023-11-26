 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Market Week Ahead: Gold Tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Pop, USD Sags
2023-11-26 17:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Weakens on German GDP
2023-11-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Market Week Ahead: Gold Tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Pop, USD Sags
2023-11-26 17:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Setting Up for a Re-Test of Multi-Month Highs
2023-11-24 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Market Week Ahead: Gold Tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Pop, USD Sags
2023-11-26 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Japanese Inflation (MoM) Accelerates to 10-Year High, USD/JPY Holds Firm
2023-11-24 12:05:01
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
Market Week Ahead: Gold Tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Pop, USD Sags

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Markets remain risk-on with a range of US equity markets posting fresh multi-month highs. The VIX ‘fear gauge’ is at lows last seen at the start of 2020 and has fallen in excess of 46% from its late-October spike high. The growing feeling that interest rates have peaked around the globe is fueling the feel-good feeling and with rate cuts expected at the end of Q2 2024, the move higher may have more to go in the coming months.

VIX Daily Chart

image1.png

The US dollar remains on the backfoot and is within touching distance of making a fresh multi-month low, despite US Treasury yields edging higher. Next week there is a large sale of 2-, 5-, and 7-year US Treasuries and it seems that the market is pushing for higher yields before the $148 billion of paper hits the street.

image2.png

There are a few high-impact economic data releases on the calendar next week with the 2nd look at US GDP and Euro Area and US inflation the standouts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also speaks at the end of the week.

image3.png

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c November 27th

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and Monetary Policy Align, Doubts Remain

The British Pound is back at highs not seen since early September against the United States Dollar. Indeed, it looks perhaps surprisingly comfortable above $.1.25on its twin pillars of monetary support and, as rarely of late, economic data.

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Hold the High Ground as Oil Prices Eye a Recovery

Gold and Silver prices enjoyed a positive week as buyers kept both metals supported with a struggling US Dollar helping as well. Both Gold and Silver threatened a selloff this week, but buyers kept prices steady for the majority of what was a shortened trading week. Looking at Gold though and the failure to find acceptance above the $2000/oz mark could leave the precious metal vulnerable heading into next week.

Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Week Ahead Outlooks

FX markets have been relatively quiet overall in a holiday-shortened week, with the British Pound the notable exception. The Euro has edged higher against the US dollar, consolidating its recent gains, while the single currency has struggled against the British Pound and is back at lows last seen over two weeks ago.

US Dollar Forecast: Growth and Inflation to Extend the USD Sell-Off?

The dollar has been moving lower, in a similar fashion to US yields and US economic data as the world’s largest economy appears to be feeling the effects of tight financial conditions. Labor data has eased since the October NFP report, retail sales, and CPI data dropped and overall sentiment data has been revised lower too.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

