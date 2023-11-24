British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and Monetary Support Align, Doubts Remain

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Weakens on German GDP
2023-11-24 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Setting Up for a Re-Test of Multi-Month Highs
2023-11-24 13:00:00
Gold Cautious Above $2000 on Thin, Holiday Affected Trading
2023-11-23 17:34:43
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Inflation (MoM) Accelerates to 10-Year High, USD/JPY Holds Firm
2023-11-24 12:05:01
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
More View More
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and Monetary Support Align, Doubts Remain

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and Monetary Support Align, Doubts Remain

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound (GBP) Analysis and Chart

GBP/USD Forecast: Neutral

  • GBP/USD has risen back to levels last seen in September
  • 1.2500 support holds
  • These gains have come in a thin FX market and bear-watching
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by David Cottle
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

The British Pound is back at highs not seen since early September against the United States Dollar. Indeed, it looks perhaps surprisingly comfortable above $.1.25 on its twin pillars of monetary support and, as rarely of late, economic data.

However, some caution could be warranted in the days ahead if only because a lack of first-tier domestic numbers will likely throw focus back onto the US Dollar.

But let’s start with the good news for the United Kingdom. The Purchasing Managers Index snapshot for November released on November 23 showed a surprise rise in activity for the dominant service sector. It returned to expansion after four months on the slide. Manufacturing for its part remained in contraction but to a lesser extent than expected by the economists.

These latest numbers add to a growing stock of evidence that, while United Kingdom Incorporated is not exactly charging, it’s certainly moving with a lot more vigor than many feared back in early- and mid-year. Consumer confidence has also improved and some major banks, including JP Morgan, have increased their UK growth forecasts.

The Pound has duly rallied. Of course, inflation remains a problem for the Bank of England but even here the UK is less of a problem-child outlier than it was. At last look, for October, core consumer prices were rising at 5.7% annually, but a deceleration trend has become clearer. The rise was 7.1% as recently as May, and most forecasters see further falls.

Still, UK rates like many others are likely to remain ‘higher for longer,’, which of course also provides Sterling with plenty of support.

There’s some bad news, of course. New business orders are still languishing, suggesting that overall demand remains patchy at best, productivity remains pretty hopeless compared with peer nations’ and the tax burden is close to peacetime highs.

Given the lack of important UK economic news in the coming week, it seems likely that some of these doubts might return to dog the Pound. Don’t forget that its most recent gains have come in a market severely thinned by the holiday absence of many US trading desks.

On that basis, it’s a neutral call this week.

Download our Free Guide on How to Trade GBP/USD

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Created Using TradingView

The quite classic head and shoulders trading pattern visible on the daily chart between late June and August did indeed prove to be something of a top, presaging further falls. But those falls have been shallower than might have been expected, and the bulls are now trying to ease back into ‘right shoulder territory. Indeed, they are very close to edging GBP/USD back into the band between $1.2516 (August 28’s low) and 1.2836 (June 23’s high). They’ll need to consolidate in that region if they’re going to have another try at this year’s fifteen-month high, hit on July 13.

There’s near-term support at 1.24870. That’s the first Fibonacci retracement of the overall rise from September 2022 to that July peak. 1.24892 could also be modest, trendline support.

It’s probably worth noting that GPB/USD’s Relative Strength Index remains well below the 70.00 level which would suggest severe overbuying. However, the Pound’s position after a few better-populated trading sessions will probably be more instructive than the past few sessions’ action.

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 16% -1%
Weekly -20% 30% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle For DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar on Breakdown Watch - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-19 09:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Technical Hurdles to Halt Rally?
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Technical Hurdles to Halt Rally?
2023-11-19 01:00:39
Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind
Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind
2023-11-18 17:00:04
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Will EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Continue to Rally?
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Will EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Continue to Rally?
2023-11-18 09:00:44
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023