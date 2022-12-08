Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bumped up by US Dollar Weakness and a GDP Beat. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-12-08 01:30:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Outlook Muted Ahead of ECB and Fed Policy Decisions
2022-12-06 10:31:29
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Set for Worst Week Since March? Falling Wedge in Focus
2022-12-08 00:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Slumps to Fresh Yearly Low amid Recessionary Fears
2022-12-07 11:23:54
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow: Key Support Zones Now in Play
2022-12-06 21:05:17
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Silver Tests Key Support
2022-12-06 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Steered by Renewed Dollar Strength
2022-12-07 09:07:06
GBP Update: Spirited Pound May be Losing Ascendency Against the USD
2022-12-06 08:59:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?
2022-12-08 04:30:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Abide Technical Ranges Even as Volatility and Recession Fears Grow
2022-12-07 23:30:51
More View More
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Crude Oil, Gold - Talking Points

  • The Japanese Yen trickled lower after the US Dollar resumed strengthening
  • Central banks continue to tighten despite agitation of a recession looming
  • Equities are feeling the pain except for China. Will USD/JPY resume rallying?

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen is slightly weaker so far today despite GDP there narrowly beating forecasts. Annualised GDP was -.08% for the third quarter instead of -1.1% anticipated.

Treasury yields have added a couple of basis points so far today after dipping around a dozen bps across the curve yesterday. The 2s 10s at a 40-year record inversion of -0.84%

A soft lead from Wall Street saw APAC equities go south with except for Hong Kong and mainland China. There are more reports today that China will back down from their highly restrictive zero-case Covid-19 policy.

The US Dollar is broadly stronger through the Asian session after sliding in North American trade. Fears of a recession in the US continue to swirl after commentary this week from several senior financial executives sounding the alarm for an economic slowdown in 2023.

The coordinated nature of their remarks appears to have added weight to their perspective.

The Canadian Dollar is lower again despite the Bank of Canada raising its cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.25% as anticipated overnight. USD/CAD is trading near the one-month high of 1.3700.

The Australian trade surplus for October was AUD 12.22 billion rather than AUD 12.1 billion forecast. Imports slid by 0.7% rather than accelerating by the 2% that was anticipated. The Aussie Dollar is slightly softer near 68 cents.

Crude oil is languishing near its low for the year with the WTI futures contract near US$ 76.50 bbl. Gold has held onto recent gains, trading above US$ 1,780 an ounce.

The US will see some jobs data ahead of a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY had a look above the breakpoint of 137.67 but was unable to sustain the rally after making a high of 137.86. These levels may continue to offer resistance.

Further up, the prior peaks of 139.90 and 142.25 may offer resistance.

On the downside, support could lie at the previous lows and breakpoints of 133.63, 131.74, 131.50, 131.35 and 131.26.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The US Dollar Gripped the Ascendency as Risks of Recession Swirl. Will USD go Higher?
The US Dollar Gripped the Ascendency as Risks of Recession Swirl. Will USD go Higher?
2022-12-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
Euro Hits a High Note Amid China Re-opening Hopes and OPEC+. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Hits a High Note Amid China Re-opening Hopes and OPEC+. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-12-05 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Leaps as US Dollar Sinks Post Powell. Is the Peak in Place for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Leaps as US Dollar Sinks Post Powell. Is the Peak in Place for USD/JPY?
2022-12-01 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022
USD/CAD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 8, 2022