EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Starts off New Week at Key Support, Will EUR/USD Turn Higher Next?
2023-07-30 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, RBA, NFPs
2023-07-30 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Attention Shifts to OPEC Production Cuts
2023-07-29 14:54:34
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
2023-07-31 07:55:01
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-07-31 06:30:00
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
2023-07-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?

Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro Vs Japanese Yen – Outlook:

  • USD/JPY has rebounded sharply as the market digests BOJ’s minor tweak in the yield curve control policy.
  • ﻿EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY are nearing stiff resistance areas.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY?
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

At its meeting on Friday, the BOJ maintained the band around the JGB 10-year yield of +- 0.5% with the yield target of around 0%. However, the Japanese central bank adjusted the rate at which it offers the fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days, from 0.5% to 1.0%, effectively signaling its willingness to allow the JGB 10-year yield to rise temporarily above the 0.5% upper bound. For more discussion see “Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?”, published July 28.

With BOJ committed to keep broader policy settings unhanged until it achieves 2% inflation target in a stable and sustained manner, the sharp rebound in USD/JPY suggests the YCC tweak is probably not viewed as a monetary tightening signal but managing the yield curve framework sustainably amid an environment of rising global yields.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

USD/JPY: Testing the top end of the recent range

On technical charts, USD/JPY is holding above vital converged cushion at the mid-July low of 137.25, roughly coinciding with the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts. While this support remains intact, the early-July slide can be viewed as consolidation within the interim uptrend (since the start of the year) at best.

USD/JPY 240-minute Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On the 4-hourly chart, USD/JPY is so far holding above a crucial barrier at 141.50-142.00, including the 200-period moving average and the July 21 high of 142.00. USD/JPY needs to clear this resistance for the seven-month-long uptrend to remain intact.

AUD/JPY 240-Minute Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/JPY: Rebounds from key support

The lower-top-lower-bottom sequence since late June indicates that the near-term bias for AUD/JPY is down. For the immediate downtrend to reverse, AUD/JPY needs to rise above the stiff ceiling at 95.50-96.00, including the 200-period moving average on the 4-hour chart, and the last week’s high of 96.00. Until then, the rebound from Friday looks corrective at best.

EUR/JPY 240-Minute Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/JPY: Watch resistance

EUR/JPY has now run into a tough barrier at 156.00-157.00, including the last week’s high of 156.25 and the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the 240-minute charts. A rise above the resistance area would reaffirm the near-term trend to range, prevailing since late June.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

