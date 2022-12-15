Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Finds Support Post-FOMC
2022-12-15 08:58:11
EURUSD Outlook Has Technical Pressure and the ECB Rate Decision
2022-12-14 23:30:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Levels into FOMC
2022-12-14 17:00:25
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism
2022-12-15 10:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-14 21:05:00
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips
2022-12-14 07:30:16
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-14 21:05:00
More View More
Breaking news

Bank of England Raises Interest Rate by 50Bps to 3.5%, as Expected

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • The Fed dot plot now shows a terminal rate of 5.1% at the end of 2023.
  • Gold may test short-term support around $1,766/oz.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by half-a-percentage point last night to 4.25% -4.50%, in line with market expectations, its highest level in 15 years. While the move was fully expected, Fed chair Powell added a pessimistic tone to proceedings at the press conference. While recognizing the recent downturn in inflation, Powell said that it will take ‘substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a downward path’. Added to this the earlier Fed dot plot - a chart of each Fed official’s short-term rate expectations – showed rates are projected to rise throughout 2023 to a terminal rate of 5.1% at the end of the year. This terminal rate is 0.5% higher than the Fed’s last projection back in September.

Dollar Surges and S&P 500 Drops After Fed Hikes Rates by 50bps, Raises 2023 Forecast

Post-FOMC the US dollar picked up, and US Treasury yields moved higher, although both moves were muted due to a different market view on the path of US rates. While the Fed is looking at a peak rate of 5.1% in December 2023 and the first rate cut in 2024 at the earliest, the market is suggesting otherwise. Using the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets expect a Fed Fund rate of 4.25%-4.50% at the end of 2023, down from a peak of 4.75%-5.0% in late-September.

image1.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The price of gold fell sharply post-FOMC, wiping out all of this week’s gains. The precious metal balked at an area of resistance between $1,807/oz. and $1,810/oz. and looks set to test short-term support around $1,766/oz. For gold to resume its move higher it needs to reclaim the 200-day moving average, currently at &1,787/oz. and to make a confirmed break back above overhead resistance.

Forex Trading Patterns – What Happens Next?

Gold Daily Price Chart – December 15, 2022

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -17% -2%
Weekly -3% -9% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trade Positions Little Changed – Trading Bias Mixed

Retail trader data show 74.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.87 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.96% higher than yesterday and 4.77% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.09% lower than yesterday and 2.02% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
Silver Support Bounce into Fibonacci Resistance, Seven-Month-Highs
Silver Support Bounce into Fibonacci Resistance, Seven-Month-Highs
2022-12-12 18:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022