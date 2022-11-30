Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Faces Its First Serious Range Break Threat with Fed’s Powell Remarks
2022-11-30 02:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Wrestles with Resistance at Prior Support
2022-11-29 13:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars as Dow Jones Sinks on Hawkish Fed Comments. DXY Ready to Reverse?
2022-11-29 00:00:00
S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Tighten Ahead of a Busy Economic Calendar
2022-11-28 21:01:04
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech
2022-11-30 09:00:02
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Hawkish Fed Speakers, BoE’s Bailey in Focus
2022-11-29 08:58:26
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-11-30 10:00:00
US Dollar Slides Ahead of Fed Chair Comments While Equities Weigh Growth Prospects
2022-11-30 04:30:00
More View More
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold’s recent push higher stalls.
  • Retail traders shrink their weekly short positions.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The latter half of this week is set to boost market volatility with high-importance events and data releases scheduled over the next three days. Later today, Fed chair Jerome Powell will give a speech to the Brookings Institute on The Economy, Inflation, and the Labor Market, which will be closely parsed by market participants for any clues to Fed policy going forward. On Thursday, the latest look at the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, core PCE, while on Friday the monthly US Jobs Report (NFPs) hits the screens at 13:30 GMT. A busy, and potentially volatile time ahead for the rest of the week.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech, short-dated US Treasury yields have picked up after drifting lower recently. The yield on the 1-year UST is 4 basis points higher at 4.82%, while the 2-year UST is 2 basis points higher at 4.48%. The technical outlook for the 2-year UST is starting to turn negative though with a head and shoulders pattern being formed on the daily yield chart. While a breakdown to the neckline at 4.27% may happen, yields should remain stable around here.

US Treasury 2-Year Yield Chart

image1.png

Gold continues to take its cue from US bond yields and moves in the US dollar and precious metal traders will need to listen to chair Powell at 18:30 GMT. From a technical perspective, we noted recently that a bullish flag was being formed but this did not play out in full.

Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?

Initial support on the daily gold chart starts at $1,740/oz. before $1,726/oz. comes into play, while Monday’s $1,763.8/oz. high should cap any pre-Powell move.

Gold Daily Price Chart – November 30, 2022

image2.png

All Charts via TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 2% -1%
Weekly 4% -28% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Slash Their Weekly Net-Short Positions

Retail trader data show 75.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.13 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.60% lower than yesterday and 3.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.69% higher than yesterday and 33.62% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
Gold Bounces off 100-Day MA Eyeing a Break of $1760
Gold Bounces off 100-Day MA Eyeing a Break of $1760
2022-11-29 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Looks Lower on China Lockdown Fears Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Looks Lower on China Lockdown Fears Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-29 01:30:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Brent Dampened by China’s COVID, OPEC+ & U.S. Data to Follow
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Brent Dampened by China’s COVID, OPEC+ & U.S. Data to Follow
2022-11-28 08:58:59
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022