 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks Further, 20-Year Low Back in Play
2022-10-10 11:00:50
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More
2022-10-10 09:38:20
Gold Price Slips on Higher Treasury Yields Boosting the US Dollar Ahead of US CPI
2022-10-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies as BoE Boosts Gilt Market Liquidity
2022-10-10 06:55:19
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Nears Record Low as US Dollar Soars on Higher Treasury Yields
2022-10-10 05:00:00
Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-10-09 06:00:00
More View more
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More

Zain Vawda, Analyst
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Fundamental Backdrop

Gold struggled to remain above the psychological $1700 level on Friday as markets digested stronger than expected US job numbers. The precious metal still posted gains for the week in what was its best week since July. The precious metal continued its decline with a $12 drop in early trade today as rate hike expectations intensified once more.

Chart, box and whisker chart Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

The updated projections for the Fed’s rate hike path have seen a 18% increase over the past week for a 75bp hike at its upcoming November meeting. The recent job’s report seems to have solidified the Fed’s position in its fight against inflation. This follows last week’s comments by a host of Fed policymakers who had a simple message: rates hikes remain necessary in the fight against inflation for as long as it takes.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The year has proved interesting for the precious metal as the US Dollar has been preferred as a safe haven while unprecedented Treasury yield rates have played a massive part. The price of gold has already declined some 17% from its YTD highs while a new YTD low cannot be ruled out at this stage. Later this week we have US CPI as well as US retail sales with US CPI of particular interest as the core inflation rate is set to rise once more while the inflation rate YoY is set to decline. The prints from these two data points could serve to enhance the Fed’s conviction around rate hikes.

Later in the day we have Fed policymakers Charles Evans and Lael Brainard speaking. Should policymakers stick to recent rhetoric and not spring any surprises, it’s unlikely these speeches will change the overall sentiment of markets toward the dollar. US bond markets and most banks are closed today as the US celebrate Columbus Day which could result in less liquidity and volatility as we start the week.

XAU/USD Daily Chart – October 10, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, we are seeing mixed signals for the precious metal. On the weekly timeframe last week’s close completed a morningstar candlestick pattern which indicates strong potential for further upside. On the daily timeframe price double-topped last week around the resistance area $1730 before pushing down. A bearish candle close on Friday below the $1700 psychological level confirming the mixed signals at play when looking at price action.

The 1700 key psychological level remains key with immediate support resting around the $1670-1675 area. The $1675 area lines up perfectly with the 20-SMA which could provide support in pushing price back toward the $1700 level. The YTD lows are back in sight with a break below the support area opening up the possibility of the precious metal reaching the $1600 level.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•1675

•1650

•1615

Resistance Areas

•1700

•1730

•1750

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 13% 5%
Weekly -11% 20% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Gold Price Slips on Higher Treasury Yields Boosting the US Dollar Ahead of US CPI
Gold Price Slips on Higher Treasury Yields Boosting the US Dollar Ahead of US CPI
2022-10-10 02:00:00
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
Gold Prices Nervously Await Non-Farm Payrolls Data and the Impact on the Fed
Gold Prices Nervously Await Non-Farm Payrolls Data and the Impact on the Fed
2022-10-07 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish