EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Outlook Muted Ahead of ECB and Fed Policy Decisions
2022-12-06 10:31:28
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-05 18:08:03
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Slumps to Fresh Yearly Low amid Recessionary Fears
2022-12-07 11:23:54
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow: Key Support Zones Now in Play
2022-12-06 21:05:17
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Silver Tests Key Support
2022-12-06 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Steered by Renewed Dollar Strength
2022-12-07 09:07:06
GBP Update: Spirited Pound May be Losing Ascendency Against the USD
2022-12-06 08:59:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Records its Largest Daily Gain Since Mid-June, More Upside Ahead?
2022-12-06 12:00:23
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
More View More
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

Gold, Fed Funds Forecasts and Recession Talking Points:

  • The Market Perspective: Gold Bearish Below 1,780
  • Gold has put in for a second, abrupt reversal in just a week’s time – volatile checking that seems to mirror the lack of traction in many major markets
  • The Dollar may very well play a key role as the next catalyst for the commodity, but that would make FOMC rate speculation and recession worries top fundamental priorities

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

On a technical basis, the implied volatility behind Gold is slowly rounding off of its 2022 lows – the GVZ index has moved up to 16.5 from its 15 lows two weeks ago. On a ‘realized’ basis, however, the average true range (ATR) of the underlying commodity has charged higher to a 1.7 percent level. Activity levels matter more than direction at this juncture given that the market has worked itself into a short-term range between the double top (with the August swing high) around 1,825) down to the 1,780 floor that has been this week’s range low and aligns to the trendline support that began with the November 3rd swing low. That is a 2.6 percent range which doesn’t offer much room to move and would be considered easily broken. However, with the broader markets falling into range in anticipation of major event risk ahead – most notable the FOMC rate decision a week from now – this metal may similarly find clear progress difficult to establish.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -3% 0% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of Gold Futures with 100 and 200-day SMAs and COT Net Speculative Positioning (Daily)

image1.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

When it comes to the ebb and flow of gold prices, one of the most productive drivers for the commodity is its principal pricing instrument: the US Dollar. Therefore, what drives the Greenback can drive gold. Recognizing the similar price action between the metal and the currency (mirrored), I am focusing on the most highly anticipated event out of the US on the near-term docket: the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday December 14th at 19:00 GMT. There is a general treatment of gold as an alternative to traditional fiat and inflation hedge, which points back to rate expectations. That said, when interest rates are rising or high, the lack of yield to be found on gold can be a detriment. The climb Fed interest rate expectations aligned nicely to the drop in Gold (see below), but the moderation of that advancing path of rates from early November seems to have allowed the metal to seek its relief rally – pushing the 20-day correlation between these two briefly into positive territory. If the Fed stirs rate forecasts to life next week, it can be a catalyst for gold and perhaps even push these two towards convergence.

Chart of Gold Futures Overlaid with Implied Fed Funds Rate for June 2023 Inverted (Daily)

image2.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another theme that hasn’t earned as strong a backing lately is the metal’s safe haven status. That said, the 20-day rolling correlation between the S&P 500 risk benchmark and gold has maintained a consistent and high positive correlation. That would be the opposite of what is expected. That may be because the Dollar which prices the commodity is playing more that role, but the there remains an appeal for this asset as a safe guard in certain economic and financial conditions. Particularly, there is a historical recession hedge appeal for this market. That being said, there is a lot of debate over if/when the US (and possible global) economy will tip into contractionary territory, but the closely observe 2-10 spread (difference of the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields) has been pushing into recessionary signaling territory for months now. This is likely a medium-term pressure for the market, but one traders would do well to follow.

Chart of Gold Futures Overlaid with the US 2-Year to 10-Year Treasury Yield Spread Inverted (Daily)

image3.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

