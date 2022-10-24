FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Equities Slump Despite New PM Vote and Weaker GBP

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI Adds to the ECBs Woes
2022-10-24 08:27:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
2022-10-22 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: Service Sector Activity & Manufacturing PMI Plummet
2022-10-24 09:10:31
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Whipsawed Against US Dollar on Intervention Speculation
2022-10-24 02:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Equities Slump Despite New PM Vote and Weaker GBP

FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Equities Slump Despite New PM Vote and Weaker GBP

Richard Snow, Analyst

FTSE News and Analysis

  • Shocking PMI data overshadows PM vote despite a weaker pound
  • FTSE 100 technical considerations – significant levels to watch for bearish continuation
  • Markets look ahead to the October 31st UK fiscal plan to be delivered by the new PM
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Shocking PMI Data Overshadows PM vote despite a Weaker Pound

This morning’s UK PMI data confirmed that the services sector has joined manufacturing in a contraction (trading below the 50 mark). The initial price action appeared rather calm but the pound has dropped a fair amount as markets digested the specifics of the report. Manufacturing new orders fell to 38.6 vs 44.8 in September underlining the effects of higher prices and lower demand.

At 14:00 (UK time) the race for the new prime minister is due to be announced and it remains to be seen whether Rishi Sunak’s main rival, Penny Mordaunt, can secure the backing of 100 MPs. If not, Mr Sunak will be announced as the UK’s third prime minister this year. The market response to Sunak as PM should be overall positive but the job ahead is extremely difficult – reflected in the FTSE 100 indecisive price action.

The pound certainly has not shown any obvious signs of strength even as the Bank of England continues to hike rates and cable took a turn for the worse in the aftermath of the PMI data. The BoE is anticipated to hike by 75 next week according to market implied probabilities, but there is a chance of a slower 50 bps hike instead after the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, expressed concern that market expectations of rate hikes may be too aggressive.

FTSE 100 Technical Considerations

The FTSE 100 continues to search for direction amid political, fiscal and economic uncertainty. However, worsening fundamentals coupled with persistently high inflation means that riskier assets like equities are facing a bearish outlook into year end.

The daily chart thus far resembles a long-legged doji candle, symptomatic of a volatile but ultimately indecisive day of trading. The FTSE is yet to recover to levels witnessed before the mini-budget shock toward the end of September but global equities are trending lower as a whole, meaning a move higher remains a great challenge. Price action has provided lower highs and lower lows as the index oscillates with an overall bearish lean. The recent high of 7103 is the nearest level of resistance followed by 7264 – a well-observed level of support throughout most of this year that coincides roughly with the 50 SMA.

The zone of support (6940-6980) provides the nearest major test for a bearish continuation. A break and hold below the zone opens up the long-term level of support at 6750.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

FTSE 100 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 26% -17% 8%
Weekly -5% 11% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The monthly chart below helps to view the longer-term major level of support at 6750 – a level that acted as both support and resistance for a long period of time. With the BoE anticipating the UK to enter into a recession in Q4, the 6750 level remains crucial if we are to see lower equity valuations into next year.

FTSE 100 Monthly Chart Depicting the LT level of Support

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: Megacap Tech Earnings in Focus as Fed Enters Blackout
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: Megacap Tech Earnings in Focus as Fed Enters Blackout
2022-10-23 12:00:14
FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings
FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings
2022-10-21 15:30:00
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns
2022-10-20 15:30:12
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed