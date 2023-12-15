FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release
2023-12-15 13:00:30
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Opens Pathway for New Fresh Record, XAU/USD Levels
2023-12-15 01:00:00
Fed Stays Put, Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024; Gold Prices Soar as Yields Plunge
2023-12-13 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable on Track for Remarkable Recovery after Hawkish BoE Messaging
2023-12-15 08:11:17
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
2023-12-14 12:29:09
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
2023-12-14 10:14:03
More View More
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum​​​

FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum​​​

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 - Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 short-term tops out

​​The FTSE 100 briefly made a near three-month high at 7,725 on Thursday as risk-on sentiment prevailed amid brought forward rate cut expectations in the US from May to March of next year with a total of 150 basis points of cuts priced in by the markets. ​Later in the day, the UK blue chip index gave back more than half of its intraday gains, though, after it became known that three of the nine voting Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Members (MPC) wanted to see another rate hike while six voted to keep UK rates where they are.

​Though the European Central Bank (ECB) also held its rates steady, its president Christine Lagarde said interest rate cuts had not been discussed during the meeting, leading to profit-taking in European equity indices.

​Resistance for the FTSE 100 can now be spotted around the 7,687 to 7,702 October highs ahead of Thursday’s 7,725 and the September 7,747 highs.​Minor support below the 10 August high at 7,624 comes in along the breached September-to-December downtrend line, now because of inverse polarity a support line, at 7,602.

​ FTSE 100 Daily Chart

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by IG
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

DAX 40 comes off new record high around the 17,000 mark

​The DAX 40’s strong advance from its October low over six consecutive bullish weeks stalled around the minor psychological 17,000 mark as the ECB said that rate cuts were not discussed at its monetary meeting, prompting some profit taking and a slip to 16,661 for the index.

​The German stock index remains above its October-to-December uptrend line at 16,664, though, which should act as support. As long as it does, Tuesday’s high at 16,853 may well be revisited. Further minor resistance sits at Wednesday’s 16,928 high.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

See how daily and weekly sentiment changes can affect price action

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -33% 2% -6%
Weekly 0% -4% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 surges ahead

​The S&P’s steep advance on rate cut expectations is beginning to lose upside momentum around the 4,739 mark but remains intact while Thursday’s low at 4,694 holds. ​On Friday volatility is expected to flare up again as 'triple witching' of $5 trillion in expiring options collides with index-rebalancing of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

​Below 4,694 the March 2022 peak at 4,637 could act as support. While the last couple of weeks’ lows at 4,544 to 4,537 underpin, the medium-term uptrend stays intact.​The index now targets the November and mid-December 2021 highs at 4,743 to 4,752 ahead of its record high made in January 2022 at 4,817.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
​​​FTSE 100, Dax 40 and Russell 2000 Consolidate Ahead of FOMC Meeting​​​
​​​FTSE 100, Dax 40 and Russell 2000 Consolidate Ahead of FOMC Meeting​​​
2023-12-13 11:30:31
Nasdaq 100 Consolidates Higher After Breakout. Will the Fed End the Exuberance?
Nasdaq 100 Consolidates Higher After Breakout. Will the Fed End the Exuberance?
2023-12-12 23:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023