EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: Heavyweight Data and Fed Chatter to Direct EUR/USD This Week
2023-11-13 11:31:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Eyeing a Rebound After Slipping Below 200-Day MA
2023-11-09 19:23:02
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
2023-11-12 17:00:31
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Tentative as Key UK & US Data Looms
2023-11-13 07:03:52
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY Nears Thirty-Year Peak As US Inflation Data Loom
2023-11-13 14:30:37
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD FORECAST:

  • The October U.S. inflation report will steal the limelight on Tuesday
  • If actual CPI results deviate from consensus expectations by a wide margin, FX volatility can rise significantly
  • This article explores pivotal technical levels for USD/JPY, GBP/USD and AUD/USD that may act as support or resistance in the coming trading sessions

Most Read: US Inflation Preview - How Will Gold Prices, EUR/USD and the Nasdaq 100 React to Data?

Traders should be on high alert on Tuesday, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release October inflation figures in the morning. Against this backdrop, volatility is likely to pick up later this week, with market direction and underlying FX moves dependent on the strength or weakness of upcoming consumer price index data.

In terms of consensus estimates, headline CPI is forecast to have risen 0.1% m/m and 3.3 % y/y. For its part, the core gauge is seen increasing 0.3% m/m and 4.1% y/y. Overall, inflation results that surprise to the upside by a wide margin should be bullish for the broader U.S. dollar. The reverse is also true: a weak CPI report that comes in below expectations will likely act as a headwind for the greenback.

This article explores pivotal technical levels for USD/JPY, GBP/USD and AUD/USD that may act as support or resistance in the event of large price swings in the coming trading sessions.

For a comprehensive assessment of the Japanese yen's medium-term prospects, make sure to download our Q4 outlook!

JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After a minor pullback earlier this month, USD/JPY has regained its poise, clearing a significant hurdle at 150.90 and ascending toward its 2022/2023 high, just shy of the psychological 152.00 mark. With the pair on an upward trajectory and flirting with a key level, traders should exercise caution as Tokyo may step in unexpectedly to prevent further yen weakness and suppress speculative activity.

In the event of Japanese authorities intervening in the FX market, there is a risk of USD/JPY quickly breaking below 150.90 and sinking towards 149.00. Additional losses from here on out could shift the focus to 147.25. On the flip side, if Tokyo refrains from intervention and allows USD/JPY to push above 152.00, we could see a move towards the upper limit of a medium-term rising channel at 153.50.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the British pound’s technical and fundamental outlook, download the free Q4 trading forecast now!

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After encountering resistance at a Fibonacci level near 1.2460, GBP/USD has yielded ground, with prices now hovering above the 50-day simple moving average. Should the pair maintain its position above this technical indicator and initiate upward consolidation, there's potential for sentiment to recover, which could pave the way for a move towards 1.2325. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.2460.

Conversely, if sellers return with determination and spark a pullback, the first line of defense against a bearish assault emerges at 1.2250, followed by trendline support at 1.2140. A successful breach of this pivotal level holds the potential to reinforce downward momentum, ushering in a descent toward the 2023 lows around 1.2040.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in learning how retail positioning can shape the short-term trajectory of AUD/USD? Our sentiment guide explains the role of crowd mentality in FX markets. Grab a copy now!

AUD/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 15% 5%
Weekly 43% -49% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD bounced on Monday off technical support in the 0.6350 zone following last week’s selloff, with the exchange rate making a move on the 50-day simple moving average located slightly below the 0.6400 handle. If the bulls manage to propel prices above this technical barrier, the possibility of a rally towards 0.6460 comes into view. On further strength, attention turns to 0.6500.

Conversely, if sellers mount a comeback and trigger a bearish reversal, the primary support area to watch is at 0.6350. It is of paramount importance for the bulls to vigorously defend this floor – any failure to do so may rejuvenate downside pressure, setting the stage for a retracement towards 0.6310. Should weakness persist, retesting this year's lows becomes a potential scenario.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

