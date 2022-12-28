 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
2022-12-28 09:09:51
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-12-28 12:15:00
Risk On or Risk Off in 2023: Looking to the Nasdaq - Dow Ratio
2022-12-27 21:00:08
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Consolidates Above $1800 Psychological Level Amid a Cautious Market Mood
2022-12-28 13:42:34
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Consolidates Above $1800 Psychological Level Amid a Cautious Market Mood

Gold Consolidates Above $1800 Psychological Level Amid a Cautious Market Mood

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

MOST READ: Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro

Gold (XAU/USD) FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold continued its decline in European trade to retest the psychological $1800 level. The precious metals continued decline this morning was surprising given a declining US dollar index and retreating US Treasury yields. Yesterday saw gold print a fresh high around $1833 before a rally in the dollar index coupled with technical hurdles pushed price down toward the $1814 level.

Developments out of China could be partly to blame for the continued decline in gold prices. China being one of the largest commodity buyers globally has relaxed a lot of covid protocols recently sparking hope that demand for commodities will increase as more restrictions are lifted. Market optimism around China however has taken a hit over the last 24 hours as rumors began circulating that the US and other countries are considering travel bans on Chinese travelers. This coupled with rising case numbers have put markets on edge regarding the potential recovery of the Chinese economy heading into 2023.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Markets seem to be in a cautious mood and without any clear catalyst there is every chance gold struggles to maintain any momentum in either direction. Looking ahead to the rest of the day the only significant piece of data out is US pending home sales for November. I doubt that the data release will have any significant impact in pushing gold in either direction for a sustained moved especially in a period of thin liquidity.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, Gold retested the top of the wedge channel before declining to retest the psychological $1800 level. Price action continues to print higher highs and higher lows keeping the bullish trend in play. However, given the thin liquidity and lack of catalysts a break of the wedge pattern may remain elusive as the New Year approaches.

Immediate support rests at $1800 with a daily candle close below $1795 level potentially opening up a retest of the 200-day MA resting at the $1782 handle. A move to the upside would have to navigate resistance at $1815 and $1825 before approaching the top of the wedge pattern once more.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – December 28, 2022

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on XAU/USD, with 72% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that traders are LONG suggests that XAU/USD may fall.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Breakout Extends on Chinese Optimism & Weaker USD
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Breakout Extends on Chinese Optimism & Weaker USD
2022-12-22 13:00:38
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
2022-12-21 16:30:14
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022