Last S&P 500 and Dollar Volatility Charge of 2023 with FOMC, CPI and Much More
2022-12-09 22:00:24
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
WTI Tests Biden’s Price Range for SPR Refills after Yesterday’s Fresh Yearly Low
2022-12-08 12:09:39
Dow, DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Show Similar Setups Before Similar Event Risk
2022-12-08 19:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
Gold Prices and US Dollar Turn to PPI and Sentiment Data Before the Weekend
2022-12-09 00:00:00
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
GBP Weekly Outlook: Resilient Pound Prepares for Data Heavy Week
2022-12-10 01:59:53
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
Last S&P 500 and Dollar Volatility Charge of 2023 with FOMC, CPI and Much More
2022-12-09 22:00:24
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?
2022-12-08 04:30:00
GBP Weekly Outlook: Resilient Pound Prepares for Data Heavy Week

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Lackluster USD could be stimulated next week leaving GBP vulnerable.
  • Stacked economic calendar for both UK and U.S..
  • Rising wedge break looms.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: BEARISH

The British pound heads into a central bank fueled week relatively stout after the USD failed to capitalize on better than expected economic data (PPI and Michigan consumer sentiment) last Friday. This comes after robust labor data (NFP) and strong ISM services PMI data. It seems as if markets are holding off on this data in preparation for the plethora of data points scheduled next week – see economic calendar below. While there is much in the way of UK centric data, the U.S. core inflation read and Federal Reserve interest rate decision will likely be the focal point for global markets. The Fed has been divided by the aforementioned positive data and contrasting softer inflation without the guidance from Fed officials during this FOMC blackout period.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

From a UK perspective, housing prices have been exhibiting a decline due to tightening monetary policy and with fiscal policy in line with the Bank of England (BoE), next week’s rate decision is likely to remain at the 50bps mark. Currently, money markets are in agreement with this conjecture with an almost 88% probability (refer to table below). The same is true for the Fed which leaves little in the way of a surprising announcement by either central bank. The Fed press conference will be take center stage with markets awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement. His prior statement mentioned moderating future rate hikes and was naturally taken in a dovish manner. The U.S. core inflation read could change this rhetoric should it beat estimates, highlighting inflationary pressures in the region and the need for tight monetary policies.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Daily GBP/USD price action continues to track the rising wedge formation (black) after the recent push above the 200-day SMA (blue). This being said, there has been a lack of conviction by bulls to exploit this move which could be a sign that bullish momentum is waning. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has is nearing overbought levels which leaves some room for further pound strength but considering the fundamental headwinds facing the UK, there could be scope for a leg lower on the cable pair. A confirmation close below the 200-day SMA which should coincide with wedge support could expose the 1.2000 and 1.1900 support handles respectively.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 1.2407

Key support levels:

  • 1.2154
  • 200-day SMA/Wedge support
  • 1.2000
  • 1.1900

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 61% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

