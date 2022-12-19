GBP/USD Looking to Snap Two-Day Losing Streak

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
2022-12-19 11:30:08
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-17 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
2022-12-19 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Looking to Snap Two-Day Losing Streak
2022-12-19 14:00:03
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Ran Higher on a Potential BoJ Policy Shift. Will USD/JPY Break Lower?
2022-12-19 01:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Looking to Snap Two-Day Losing Streak

GBP/USD Looking to Snap Two-Day Losing Streak

Zain Vawda, Analyst

GBP/USD, PRICE, CHARTS, and ANALYSIS:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: British Pound Technical Forecasts – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GBP/USD is on course to snap a two-day losing streak thanks to a weaker dollar index and a broader risk-on sentiment. The European session saw a modest recovery for the greenback pushing the pair down 60-odd pips to trade sub 1.22000 as we approach the US session.

British Pound gains to start the week come as a bit of a surprise given the contrasting central bank messages last week. The US Federal Reserve being relatively hawkish while the Bank of England revealed a vote split, with two members voting for no rate hike. The news saw Sterling retreat from its 6-month against the greenback keeping the GBP down around 10% YTD against the US dollar. The hawkish outlook by the Fed should keep dollar bulls in play adding further downside pressure on GBP/USD.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Meanwhile, this morning the UK Treasury confirmed that the next budget will be delivered on March 15, 2023. Chancellor Hunt has requested the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to “prepare an economic and fiscal forecast which will be presented alongside the Spring Budget on 15 March 2023.”

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated

Most Read: HOW TO USE TWITTER FOR TRADERS

The economic calendar is rather bereft of any significant market moving data in the early part of the week with GBP/USD likely to be driven by the US dollar index until UK GDP is released on Thursday. On the US front the Core PCE data release on Friday could prove to be a further catalyst for the pair as it remains the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD is in a bullish trend as long as price remains above the 1.21270 handle (Dec 7 swing low) and the 200-day MA. A daily candle close below here could open up further losses for GBP/USD down toward the 1.2000 and potentially lower. The 200-day MA currently resting around the 1.21000 could serve as a significant stumbling block for further downside. Supporting an upside narrative is the completion of the golden cross pattern, a sign that upward momentum could continue.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – December 19, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
2022-12-19 11:30:08
AUD/USD Forecast: Downside Potential for Aussie Despite China Policy Support
AUD/USD Forecast: Downside Potential for Aussie Despite China Policy Support
2022-12-19 08:57:34
Japanese Yen Ran Higher on a Potential BoJ Policy Shift. Will USD/JPY Break Lower?
Japanese Yen Ran Higher on a Potential BoJ Policy Shift. Will USD/JPY Break Lower?
2022-12-19 01:30:00
British Pound Forecast – GBP Pummeled by BoE Rate Split and Strikes
British Pound Forecast – GBP Pummeled by BoE Rate Split and Strikes
2022-12-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022