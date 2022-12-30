 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Surrenders Gains as 1.0700 Resistance Holds Firm
2022-12-30 09:05:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Monthly Charts Heading Into 2023: VIX, Stocks, China and More
2022-12-29 21:30:00
Top Three Themes for Equities into 2023
2022-12-29 17:05:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation
2022-12-29 10:46:19
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
More View More
EUR/USD Outlook: Surrenders Gains as 1.0700 Resistance Holds Firm

EUR/USD Outlook: Surrenders Gains as 1.0700 Resistance Holds Firm

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

READ MORE: EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action

EUR/USD OUTLOOK

EUR/USD enjoyed its best day of gains in 2 weeks with an 80-odd pip upside rally yesterday before finding resistance at the top of its recent trading range around the 1.0700 handle. The dollar index enjoyed a modest bounce as well from its lows around 103.50 which helped push the pair back below 1.0650 in early European trade.

As we enter the last trading day of 2022 the rebound in the dollar index could be partly attributed to investor repositioning, as markets remain cautious ahead of the long weekend. A lack of data this week has seen markets driven by renewed tension between Russia and Ukraine as well as mixed sentiment around China’s rising Covid numbers.

Currency Strength Meter

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

We do have some data releases from Europe this morning, however the thin liquidity is likely to cap any significant moves for EURUSD. The US calendar is relatively quiet today with focus likely shifting toward data releases early next week to provide a potential catalyst for the pair.

Text Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, price action remains messy with the recent range between 1.0580-1.0700 holding firm. This morning saw us push lower toward the 100 and 200-day MA before bouncing 25 pips higher to trade just above the 1.0650 handle.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

At present the 1.0700 level and recent high at 1.0740 provide resistance which I expect to hold ahead of the weekend. I would be surprised should we see a break and hold above the 1.0700 handle and expect price action to remain messy and indecisive. Alternatively, a further push lower could see a retest of the MAs with further support found at 1.0600 as well as the range low around the 1.0580 level.

EUR/USD H1 Chart – December 30, 2022

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows that retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD with 66% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are SHORT suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation
USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation
2022-12-29 10:46:19
AUD/USD Forecast: Dwindling Chinese Optimism Hurts Aussie
AUD/USD Forecast: Dwindling Chinese Optimism Hurts Aussie
2022-12-29 07:59:54
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022