CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Stalls Ahead of BoC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Meets Support, While EUR/GBP Looks to Halt Major Sell-off
2023-12-04 15:16:12
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Breaking News: Gold Reaches All-Time Highs
2023-12-04 07:02:43
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
More View More
CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Stalls Ahead of BoC

CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Stalls Ahead of BoC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Souring risk sentiment leaves CAD on the backfoot this Monday morning.
  • BoC unlikely to bolster CAD.
  • USD/CAD hesitates at 1.35.

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar upside rally looks to be fading as we enter a big week in terms of key economic data for both Canada and the US. Safe haven demand has bolstered the USD as the war between Israel and Hamas gathers steam. The OPEC+ decision last week did not help the loonie either as markets reacted negatively to the announcement, resulting in lower crude oil prices. Ahead of the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision later this week, money markets are pricing in a rate pause with roughly 88% probability (refer to table below). If we take into account the recent Canadian economic data including muted growth, marginally higher unemployment and weaker manufacturing PMI’s, there is little benefit for the CAD on the local front.

BANK OF CANADA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The week ahead will be mostly dictated by US factors (see economic calendar below) with short-term focus on ISM service PMI tomorrow. A key data point for the US considering the economy is largely services driven. JOLTs data will also monitored closely ahead of Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll report. Both sets of data are expected to improve which could limit support for the CAD.

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/CAD price action above shows bears being constrained around the 200-day moving average (blue) and 1.3500 psychological support level respectively. Although the falling wedge pattern (dashed black line) has been broken, the bullish continuation development may still be on the cards. A confirmation close below the aforementioned support zones could invalidate this but with the pair nearing oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a USD reversal is likely.

Key resistance levels:

  • 50-day MA
  • 1.3668
  • 1.3600
  • 1.3575

Key support levels:

  • 200-day MA
  • 1.3500
  • 1.3373

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on USD/CAD, with 51% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing).

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Update: EUR/USD Meets Support, While EUR/GBP Looks to Halt Major Sell-off
Euro Update: EUR/USD Meets Support, While EUR/GBP Looks to Halt Major Sell-off
2023-12-04 15:16:12
XAU/USD Breaking News: Gold Reaches All-Time Highs
XAU/USD Breaking News: Gold Reaches All-Time Highs
2023-12-04 07:02:43
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023