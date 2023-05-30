Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Ahead of Euro Area Inflation: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD Price Setups
2023-05-30 03:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Eyeing Recovery on Low Liquidity Monday Following US Debt Deal
2023-05-29 08:00:52
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Looks to OPEC+ Meeting for Cues; Is Natural Gas Resuming its Downtrend?
2023-05-29 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Debt Ceiling, NFPs, AI Frenzy
2023-05-28 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support as Gold Eyes Recovery
2023-05-30 10:30:36
Gold Price Dented by US Dollar Rally with Higher Yields as Debt Ceiling Woes Recede
2023-05-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Faces Uphill Battle Despite Debt Ceiling Optimism
2023-05-30 07:58:29
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Eyeing Recovery on Low Liquidity Monday Following US Debt Deal
2023-05-29 08:00:52
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
More View More
Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag

Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Macro factors favor Aussie weakness.
  • AUD/USD bears eye bear flag break.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar has come under pressure from the US debt ceiling negotiations stirring risk aversion in financial markets as well as concerns around the China re-opening that has hampered commodity prices. From a central bank point of view, the Federal Reserve may not be done with their aggressive monetary policy while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to remain on hold. These fundamental factors look to be working against the Aussie dollar short-term while market await more macro inputs.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image1.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action shows the pair forming a short-term bear flag type chart pattern that traditionally unfolds towards the downside. A confirmation break below flag support coinciding with the 0.6500 psychological level could open up a firm move lower towards the 0.6387 swing low.

On the contrary, a break above flag resistance/0.6565 resistance handle could invalidate the pattern on potentially point to a reversal from the preceding downtrend.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6620
  • Flag resistance/0.6565

Key support levels:

  • Flag support/0.6500
  • 0.6387

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 78% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bulls Dominate but Pullback Looms, Bearish Signals to Watch
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bulls Dominate but Pullback Looms, Bearish Signals to Watch
2023-05-19 16:45:00
Price Action Setups on Gold (XAU/USD)
Price Action Setups on Gold (XAU/USD)
2023-05-18 13:01:10
Downside Potential on EUR/JPY Gathers Pace
Downside Potential on EUR/JPY Gathers Pace
2023-05-10 15:41:15
JPY Pursuing Ascending Channel Break
JPY Pursuing Ascending Channel Break
2023-04-24 10:30:16
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 30, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023