 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-10-11 03:29:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
More View More
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields

Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP News and Analysis

Euro Fundamentals Slide Lower after IMF Issues Growth Downgrade

The IMF released its semi-annual World Economic Outlook (WEO) this week where a number of growth downgrades were issued. Germany was among the worst performers seeing 2023 and 2024 GDP decline 0.2 and 0.4 percent from the July estimates.

The German GDP downgrade comes as no surprise as Europe’s largest economy may have already endured another quarterly contraction in Q3, potentially a third contraction out of the last 4 quarters.

The data did little to arrest the recent relief rally in EUR/USD, although, the majority of the driving force will be attributed to the US dollar selloff and US Treasury dynamics.

IMF World Economic Outlook (October Edition)

image1.png

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, prepared by Richard Snow

With central banks nearing the end of their respective tightening cycles, what lies in store for the Euro in Q4? Read our Euro forecast below:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD tests 38.2% Fibonacci level after breaking above trendline resistance

EUR/USD has strung together five straight trading sessions of gains as the dollar selloff continues. The first indication came via an upside breakout with price action now testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2021 to 2022 move.

The longevity of the EUR/USD move has come under great scrutiny recently as the euro has not fared well against most G7 currencies. Therefore, the relief rally appears devoid of bullish drivers from the euro and is dominated by a softer US dollar.

The ECB is due to meet at the end of this month with market expectations seeing no further rate hikes and pricing in a first rate cut in June/July next year. 1.0700 appears as the next major level needing to be conquered to entertain an extension of the move and possible reversal. However, the dollar may soon swing back into favour with its safe haven appeal amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

US CPI will be the next determinant of price direction as a downside surprise in headline and/or core inflation could extend the EUR/USD rally. Hotter inflation could breathe lift back into the dollar and pose a challenge to further EUR/USD upside.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly chart reveals the extent of the longer-term downtrend, which remains well intact. 10640 is the level to watch as a clue for upside continuation.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP slide extends ahead of UK GDP data tomorrow

EUR/GBP continues slide after the MACD indicator signaled a momentum shift. After breaking above the long-term range, EUR/GBP failed to capitalize on the feat seeing the pair trade back within the prior range. The recent bearish directional move has breached beneath 0.8635- a prior level of resistance that halted prior advances.

Notable upper wicks have been witnessed during the bearish directional move – suggesting a rejection of higher prices. 0.8565 is the next key level of support with resistance at 0.8660.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk Events Ahead this Week

Today, the final reading on German inflation met expectations of 4.5% year-on-year and later the FOMC minutes will be released, although, a lot of what had been discussed will seem like old news as the ‘higher for longer’ narrative has shifted in recent days towards a more dovish approach from Fed officials given the recent surge in bond yields. Higher yielding longer-term bonds influence mortgage rates - which now stand at 8%, constricting household spending. Then UK GDP data comes due followed by ECB minutes and US inflation data for September.

image5.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-10-11 03:29:00
US Dollar Faces Reversal Risk Ahead of Inflation Report as DXY Breaks Key Trendline
US Dollar Faces Reversal Risk Ahead of Inflation Report as DXY Breaks Key Trendline
2023-10-11 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023