USD Slammed, Gold and EURUSD Jump After CPI
2022-11-10 14:50:09
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bear-flag Set-up to Trigger at Some Point
2022-11-10 13:00:51
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
USD Slammed, Gold and EURUSD Jump After CPI
2022-11-10 14:50:09
Gold Prices May Fall on October US Inflation Data, Here are Key Levels to Watch
2022-11-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
2022-11-10 15:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
What Dollar Impact to Expect from US CPI and Is This Crypto’s Lehman Moment?
2022-11-10 04:30:09
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
Dax 40 Explodes after US Inflation Shows Positive Signs of Easing

Dax 40 Explodes after US Inflation Shows Positive Signs of Easing

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Dax 40, US Dollar Talking Points

  • Dax 40 roars higher before stalling at 14173.
  • S&P 500 futures rise over 4% after a downward surprise in US CPI (October) as rate hike bets for December ease.
  • US Dollar weakness and lower yields contribute to the bullish move in equities.
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US CPI Report Drives Equity Futures Higher as Dax Clears 14000

Dax futures are ripping higher after US inflation data came in softer than expected. With Core CPI falling to 6.3%, the annual inflation rate printed at 7.7%, showing promising signs of easing. The downside surprise immediately spurred a reaction in equity markets as major stock indices soared.

As expectations of a fifth 75bp rate hike dissipate, S&P 500 futures have gained over 4% while Dax follow closely behind. With the German index currently trading 3.2% higher on the day, lower US yields and a weaker Dollar continue to drive equities.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated with medium confidence

DailyFX Economic Calendar

DAX 40 Technical Analysis

After a brief retest of the 14000 psychological level earlier today, a slight pullback drove price action back towards the 13712 – 13721 that has provided resistance over the past two days. As the Dax continues to trade with conviction, the six-week rally has gained traction allowing prices to rip through two big zones of resistance at 14000 and 14052 (the 50% Fibonacci of the 2022 move).

Over the past few weeks, a rebound off the October low of 11829 has allowed Dax 40 to recover the 12% that it sacrificed during the September sell-off. Although prior trendline resistance helped cap the upward move for some time at around 13000, a hold above 13602 (the 200-day moving average) and above 14000 could allow for further gains.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

As Dax reaches a daily high of 14173, the next barrier of resistance has formed at the current daily high of 14173. With the index advancing over 19% in the past six-weeks, a break of 14200 and above 14400 could see 88% Fibonacci of the long-term move (2003 – 2021) forming another wall of resistance at 14602.

Dax 40 Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Germany 40 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% -5% -8%
Weekly -45% 27% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

