Cryptocurrencies Q2 Technical Forecast: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana. What’s Ahead?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Q2 – USD Remains Supported
2024-03-30 11:00:30
Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2024-03-28 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q2 Outlook – OPEC’s Cuts Will Keep Prices Underpinned
2024-03-30 14:30:00
Crude Oil Q2 Technical Forecast - WTI and Brent. What Looms Ahead?
2024-03-29 14:00:10
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q2 Fundamental Outlook: AI Euphoria, US Election and the Fed to Drive US Stocks
2024-03-29 10:30:25
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
2024-03-28 11:30:17
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Q2 Technical Forecast: Key Resistance in Focus as Markets Get Stretched
2024-03-29 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Q2 – USD Remains Supported
2024-03-30 11:00:30
British Pound Q2 Technical Outlook - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY Technical Outlooks
2024-03-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Q2 – USD Remains Supported
2024-03-30 11:00:30
Japanese Yen Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead, Catalysts to Watch
2024-03-30 04:00:00
More View More
Cryptocurrencies Q2 Technical Forecast: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana. What’s Ahead?

Cryptocurrencies Q2 Technical Forecast: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana. What’s Ahead?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

This article is dedicated to providing a detailed analysis of the technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. For those interested in delving into the fundamental prospects of key cryptocurrencies, be sure to download our comprehensive Q2 trading guide!

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Technical Analysis

The technical outlook for Bitcoin, and Ethereum, looks positive but with bouts of volatility expected in the coming months. The positive drivers – described in the Fundamental Outlook – drove BTC/USD to a fresh high in mid-March before a small retracement drove Bitcoin back to its previous ATH. Looking at the daily chart, Bitcoin looks set to press higher over the coming weeks with the current spot price above all three simple moving averages – just in the case of the 20-day sma – while the CCI indicator shows BTC/USD as oversold. The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is at levels last seen in mid-2021 and highlights the current level of volatility in the space. Bitcoin is set to move higher but sharp downturns along the way are to be expected.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Nick Cawley

The Q2 outlook for Ethereum also looks positive, with a very similar daily chart to Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has made a fresh all-time high this year, Ethereum is still a way below the November 2021 ATH at $4,860. The recent triple-top at just under $4,100 is the next upside target and if this is broken then $4,400 and the November 2021 ATH will come into play. Ethereum is currently oversold, using the CCI indicator, and volatility is at multi-month high levels. A fresh all-time high may prove difficult in the second quarter but a pushback above $4k looks likely for Ethereum.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Nick Cawley

Solana traders have had a wild ride of late with the L1 coin rallying from the mid-teens in September 2023 to a recent $210 high. Increased Solana network activity due to renewed market enthusiasm for a range of meme coins has boosted the Solana share price by nearly 10x in six months. Interest for Solana remains high in the current market, and this should see the recent $210 high re-taken in the coming weeks. The all-time high around $260 may prove trickier in the coming quarter, although bullish traders will point to Solana being above all three simple moving averages.

Solana Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Nick Cawley

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Will Start Cutting Interest Rates in Q2
Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Will Start Cutting Interest Rates in Q2
2024-03-30 07:30:14
Japanese Yen Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead, Catalysts to Watch
Japanese Yen Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead, Catalysts to Watch
2024-03-30 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
2024-03-30 00:30:00
Bitcoin Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Current Demand/Supply Imbalance is Driving Bitcoin Higher
Bitcoin Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Current Demand/Supply Imbalance is Driving Bitcoin Higher
2024-03-29 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Ethereum
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024