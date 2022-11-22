 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
EUR/USD Update: German PPI Surprise Fails to Arrest Slide as Risk-Off Mood Returns
2022-11-21 10:30:39
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-22 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
2022-11-21 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
2022-11-21 18:10:08
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Extends Drawback Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-21 08:59:33
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Yen Weakness on the Way Back? USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-11-21 15:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
More View More
Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?

Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, OPEC+, Saudi Arabia, Contango, Backwardation, Volatility, China – Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices responded sharply to supply conjecture
  • Futures markets might provide hints for WTI direction
  • China’s economic outlook continues to battle disruptive restrictions
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil collapsed around US$ 5 to a 10-month low on Monday before rallying back to where it started the week.

The wild ride was triggered by a Wall Street Journal article that said OPEC+ is considering an increase in production of 500,000 barrels per day at their gathering next week. Saudi Arabia later denied the report, and this saw the price roar back toward opening levels.

Fractures started to appear in the oil market last Friday when the futures market dipped into contango for the first time since May 2021. Contango is an indication of underlying supply and demand dynamics within the oil market.

It occurs when the contract closest to settlement is cheaper than the contract that is settling after the first one. It highlights a lack of appetite by the market to pay more to have immediate delivery, indicating that participants are potentially prepared to wait.

Both episodes of contango saw the market move back into backwardation to end the session on Friday and Monday.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Contango is the opposite of backwardation, which occurs when the contract closest to settlement is more expensive than the contract that is settling after the first one. It highlights a willingness by the market to pay more to have immediate delivery, rather than having to wait.

Backwardation has been a feature of the oil market since early 2021 after the stimulus measures to deal with the pandemic started to kick in. This dunk into contango could be saying something about the broader global macroeconomic environment.

The swing in prices saw volatility tick up a notch but it remains relatively contained.

The backdrop for crude has also been hindered by a surge in Covid-19 cases in China that has raised fears of a return to harsh restrictions after 3 deaths in Beijing over the weekend. Chongqing, Guangzhou and Shijiazhuang, all significant Chinese cities, are facing increased lockdowns.

WTI CRUDE OIL, BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO, OIL VOLATILITY

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
2022-11-21 18:10:08
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?
2022-11-18 12:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
2022-11-17 10:26:27
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude