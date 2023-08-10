 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
High Real Yields Starting to Bite Gold? XAU/USD Price Setup Ahead of US CPI
2023-08-10 03:30:00
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?

Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, API, EIA, LNG, Woodside, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Hang Seng – Talking Points

  • Crude oil surges on energy market supply concerns around LNG
  • Japanese Yen continues to weaken with EUR/JPY eclipsing a recent peak
  • Financial markets appear poised for action as they await impending US CPI today
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

The crude oil price has reclaimed levels not seen since November last year despite inventory data revealing a surge in stockpiles.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) report showed that 4.067 million barrels were added to storage for the week ended August 4th.

It comes after a notable depletion in the week prior of -15.4 million barrels. The US Energy Information Agency (IEA) report later today will be watched for hints on the state of play for oil reserves.

The WTI futures contract is near US$ 84.50 bbl while the Brent contract is oscillating around US$ 87.50 bbl.

Energy markets have caught a bid with liquefied natural gas prices (LNG) surging on the prospect of strike action in Australia at Woodside Energy Group and Chevron. The operations in the northwest of the continent are a large supplier to global markets.

Currency markets have been relatively subdued going into Thursday although the Japanese Yen has struggled again today. USD/JPY is climbing over 144.00 and EUR/JPY has printed a fresh 15-year high above 158.00.

The weaker Yen has Japanese banking stocks take a hit. Other APAC equity markets are mixed with the largest move among the major indices being Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI), down around 1%.

Spot gold is languishing near overnight lows at US$ 1,916 at the time of going to print.

US CPI will be the focus for markets ahead and there will also be several Fed speakers crossing the wires that could cause market gyrations.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

The WTI futures contract remains in an ascending trend channel after it broke above several resistance levels in the last few sessions.

The price action today this week has seen the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) cross above the 260-day SMA to form a Golden Cross. It might imply that bullishness is still evolving.

On the downside, support may lie at the recent lows of 49.90 and 78.69. Further down, support could be at the breakpoint of 77.33 and the prior low at 73.82.

The latter also has the 55- and 100-day SMA in the vicinity and they may lend support.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?
Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?
2023-08-09 04:00:00
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-08 05:00:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
2023-08-02 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Hong Kong HS50
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023