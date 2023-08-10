 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Oil Testing Fresh Multi-Month Highs, EIA Crude Oil Data
2023-08-09 15:18:18
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
Yen Weakens On Broad USD Gains, Japanese Households Curb Spending
2023-08-08 18:00:44
More View More
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY

Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, EUR/JPY, Japanese Yen, Trend, Fibonacci, Momentum - Talking points

  • Euro bearishness appears to have stalled against the US Dollar
  • The trend in EUR/USD could face scrutiny in the next few sessions
  • EUR/JPY is eyeing 158. If it breaks above there, will further bullishness unfold?
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD has been testing a descending trend line in the last few sessions, but it is just holding on for now as it continues to trade in a range this week.

Being below the trend line may suggest that near-term bearishness is intact for now, but a close above it could suggest a pause in the trend.

If it was to break above that trend line, it may see a test of potential resistance in the 1.1075 – 1.1095 area where several historical breakpoints reside along with the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) and just ahead of the psychological level at 1.1100.

Further up, resistance could be at the breakpoint from the March 2022 high at 1.1185 or the recent peak at 1.1275, which coincides with two historical breakpoints.

Above those levels, resistance might be at the Fibonacci Extension of the move from 1.1095 to 1.0635 at 1.1380. Just above there are some more breakpoints in the 1.1385 – 95 area.

On the downside, support may lie near the recent low at 1.1010. Just above there the 55- and 100-day SMAs are near 1.1030 and may lend support.

Support could also be near the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement levels at 1.0880 and 1.0770 respectively.

Between those Fibonacci levels, some prior lows and the breakpoint in the 10830- 1.0835 area may provide support.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY is within striking distance of last month’s peak at 158.05, which was the highest level seen since September 2008. A month that rattled markets with the onset of the global financial crisis.

EUR/JPY remains within an ascending channel and the bullish trend might be intact for now. To learn more about trend trading, click on the banner below.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short-term simple moving average (SMA), the latter to be above the medium-term SMA and the medium-term SMA to be above the long-term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

Looking at the 10-, 21-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, any combination of these will meet the criteria for a TMA, which could suggest that bullish momentum is evolving.

Support may lie at the breakpoint at 153.45 which is near the ascending trend line. A break below there might imply that the bullish run could be ending.

Below there, the 151.40 – 151.60 is a potential support zone with a breakpoint and a prior in the vicinity.

EUR/JPY DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
2023-08-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023