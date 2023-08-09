Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Oil Testing Fresh Multi-Month Highs, EIA Crude Oil Data
2023-08-09 15:18:18
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
Yen Weakens On Broad USD Gains, Japanese Households Curb Spending
2023-08-08 18:00:44
More View More
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?

Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, RSI Divergence – Technical Update:

  • Japanese Yen closes at weakest against USD in over a month
  • USD/JPY broader upside path places focus on the June high
  • 4-hour chart shows fading upside momentum at resistance
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen recently closed at its weakest point against the US Dollar in over a month. In fact, on the daily chart below USD/JPY can be seen reversing the abrupt and short-lived drop that occurred early last month. A closer look shows that the rising trendline from March has been maintaining the broader upside technical focus.

From here, further gains would place the focus on the June high of 145.07. Clearing this price with a confirmatory upside push opens the door to extending the upside focus. That expose the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 148.27 before the October high of 151.94 kicks into focus. Otherwise, in the event of a turn lower, the rising trendline may maintain the upside focus.

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the 4-hour timeframe can give us a better idea of how short-term price action is setting up. The bullish Golden Cross between the 50- and 100-day Moving Averages (MA) remains in play and has since seen confirmatory upside follow-through. Now, prices are once again testing a push above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 143.39.

But, just like before, it could be a struggle. Negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn lower. Such an outcome would reinforce near-term resistance, undermining the price action seen on the daily chart. In the event of a turn lower, the 50- and 100-period Mas may hold as support, reinstating the upside focus.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
2023-08-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023