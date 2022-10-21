BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Prices Unscathed as Technical Levels Hold

 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus
2022-10-21 11:30:21
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-10-21 00:30:05
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
Serious S&P 500 Trends May Wait for Next Week’s Heavy Docket, USDJPY Keeps Climbing
2022-10-21 03:45:17
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
USD/JPY Update: USDJPY Trades Above 150 as FX Intervention Looms, CPI at 3%
2022-10-21 08:40:05
More View more
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Prices Unscathed as Technical Levels Hold

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Prices Unscathed as Technical Levels Hold

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook:

  • Bitcoin prices shrug off geopolitical risks while technical levels hold.
  • BTC/USD price action continues to consolidate in a narrow zone.
  • Major trendline resistance and key historic level restrict the upside move.
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin prices are looking to end the week in an uneventful manner as BTC/USD fails to break out of its narrow range.

With daily support and resistance currently holding between $18903 and $19126, the consolidation of Bitcoin prices over recent weeks has increased the probability of a breakout.

After falling to $18183 last week, a retest of the upper bound of the descending trendline (from the Nov high) allowed bulls to edge marginally higher before running into another big barrier of resistance at $19666 (December 2017 high).

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView (Data from Bitstamp)

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Despite the ongoing inflation narrative and broader economic risks, BTC/USD has appeared oblivious to recent events. As both sentiment and technical levels remain prominent drivers of price action for the short and longer-term move , a break of $17792.1 (the 78.6% Fib of the 2020 – 2021 move) and $17592.78 could open the door for bearish continuation. From there, an increase in selling pressure and a retest of $16000 psychological support may allow BTC/USD to fall back towards prior resistance turned support at the June 2019 high of $13880.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView(Data from Bitstamp)

Bitcoin Levels to Watch

SupportResistance
S1: 18183 (Current monthly low)R1: 19666 (December 2017 high)
S2: 17792.1 (78.6% Fib of 2020 - 2021 move)R2: 20000 (Psych level)
S3: 17592.78 (June low)R3: 22718 (September high)

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

