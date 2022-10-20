 Skip to content
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Resilience Holds as Consolidation Builds

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Resilience Holds as Consolidation Builds

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin prices trade flat as zone of consolidation firms
  • BTC/USD struggles to break out of the current range but hold long can this last?
  • Support and resistance remain between key technical levels of historic moves
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Price Action

Bitcoin price action currently remains muted as key levels continue to provide firm barriers of technical support and resistance between 17,792 (the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 – 2021 move) and 19,666 (Dec 2017 high). With the daily range fluctuating between 18,183 and 19,280 (at the time of writing), BTC/USD has some big levels to clear before bulls can move higher.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Fundamentals

During a period where rampant inflation remains the primary concern for central banks, rising interest rates are likely to persist well into next year. While the Federal Reserve continues to reiterate their intentions to reduce price pressures through quantitative tightening (a policy implemented by central banks to increase interest rates and reduce money supply to tame inflation), stocks and cryptocurrency remain vulnerable to fundamental factors that continue to drive sentiment.

As focus shifts to the release of company earnings and to the Fedspeak schedule, market participants are expecting the Fed to raise rates by a minimum of 75-bps in November, supporting the safe-haven Dollar.

Fedspeak Calendar (Prepared by Brendan Fagan)

Table Description automatically generated

Brendan Fagan discusses this week’s Fedspeak Schedule and what it means for markets

Although stocks have recently experienced elevated volatility and whipsaw price action, BTC/USD remains subdued, raising the probability of a breakout if either bulls or bears manage to gain traction.

Bitcoin Key Levels

SupportResistance
19,000 (Psychological Level)19,671 (55-Day MA)
18,293 (Monthly Low)20,465.75 (Monthly High)
17,597.9 (June/Yearly Low)22,781 (September High)

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

