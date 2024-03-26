 Skip to Content
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Trails, Coinbase (COIN) Rallies

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Coinbase (COIN) - Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin – Bullish descending channel breakout.
  • Ethereum – Moving higher but still underperforming.
  • Coinbase - Moving higher on increased market turnover.
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin has rallied by around 12% since Sunday’s opening print as demand for the largest cryptocurrency by market cap continues to increase prices. A technical, bullish, break of a short-term descending channel now suggests that Bitcoin will attempt to make a fresh record high in the near-term and likely ahead of next month’s halving event. Any pullbacks will find initial support around $69k before just under $65k comes into focus. The Average True Range (ATR) reading is at a multi-month high, while the CCI indicator shows Bitcoin nearing overbought territory. The chart set-up suggests Bitcoin will move higher over the coming days but a short-term turn lower cannot be discounted.

Bitcoin Halving Event

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Ethereum is also pushing higher but continues to lag Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has already made a new ATH, Ethereum remains around 30% its peak and is struggling to regain its mid-March multi-month high of around $4,100. The proposed Ethereum spot ETFs look like they will not be approved by May 23rd – the Van Eck ETF deadline date – and this is weighing on the cash Ethereum price. With the ETF potential approval being pushed further out, Ethereum may struggle to match Bitcoin’s performance over the coming weeks. Any further move higher will likely be kept in check by the mid-March high.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Ethereum Spot ETF – The Next Cab Off the Rank?

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Coinbase (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US continues to benefit from the increased interest, and turnover, in the space. Coinbase shares are back at highs last seen in December 2021 and remain a proxy for overall crypto-market performance. Coinbase is trading around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May 2021 – January 2023 sell-off and targets the 78.6% retracement level at $343. Support on the weekly chart is seen at the 50% retracement level at $230.

Coinbase Weekly Price Chart

image3.png

All charts via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin, Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

