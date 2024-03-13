Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further – Where to Next?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY
2024-03-13 16:00:00
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​
2024-03-11 11:00:40
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-03-11 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance
2024-03-13 08:30:46
British Pound Latest - UK Labor Market Cools, GBP Steadies, FTSE 100 Probes Higher
2024-03-12 08:17:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
2024-03-12 16:55:00
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further – Where to Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further – Where to Next?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) - Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin posts a fresh all-time high.
  • Ethereum continues to rally but still lags Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin continues to press higher, making fresh all-time highs in the process. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is up just over 92% since the January 23 swing low ($38.55k), with the move higher driven by ongoing spot ETF buying. Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, now holds approximately 204k Bitcoin – current value $14.97 billion – despite their spot ETF being less than two months old. This holding is just behind MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor who currently holds 205k BTC at an average cost price of around $33.7k.

Bitcoin Halving Event

While ETF demand remains the prominent driver of Bitcoin activity, the markets continue to price in next month's BTC halving event where mining rewards will be slashed by 50%. The ongoing demand-new supply mismatch (demand outstripping supply) continues to underpin the move higher. Any short-term sell-off, normally attributed to leveraged longs bailing, is normally bought back on the same day, highlighting and reinforcing the strength of the recent move higher. While demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs may weaken, the supply-side dynamic will keep BTC moving higher over the weeks ahead.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Ethereum has neither the ETF-demand pull of the upcoming supply shock so is understandably lagging Bitcoin at the moment. The first spot Ethereum ETF is up for final review by the SEC on May 23rd and while there is a possibility that this ETF and most probably all the others, is/are approved, the short-term outlook looks unlikely. This lag – Ethereum spot ETFs are very likely to be approved this year – will keep Ethereum underperforming Bitcoin over the coming weeks, unless the SEC looks to accelerate the approval process. The daily chart shows Ethereum running into short-term resistance around $4.1k. If/when this level is broken, the move to the next level of resistance at $4.4k may be swift.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Ethereum Spot ETF – The Next Cab Off the Rank?

All charts via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin, Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH) Price Chart Looks Primed for Further Gains in the Coming Weeks
Ethereum (ETH) Price Chart Looks Primed for Further Gains in the Coming Weeks
2024-03-08 11:52:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Posts a New All-Time High Before Prices Turn Sharply Lower
Bitcoin (BTC) Posts a New All-Time High Before Prices Turn Sharply Lower
2024-03-05 22:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Hits $57k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Touches $3,275 as Buyers Dominate the Market
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Hits $57k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Touches $3,275 as Buyers Dominate the Market
2024-02-27 09:08:33
Ethereum Spot ETF – The Next Cab Off the Rank?
Ethereum Spot ETF – The Next Cab Off the Rank?
2024-02-26 14:25:42
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Ethereum
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024