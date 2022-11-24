Australian Dollar Soars as the US Dollar Sinks. Will AUD/USD Make a New Peak?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rally to Resistance – Can Bulls Force the Breakout?
2022-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Soars as the US Dollar Sinks. Will AUD/USD Make a New Peak?

Australian Dollar Soars as the US Dollar Sinks. Will AUD/USD Make a New Peak?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Fed, FOMC, Commodities, AUD/CAD – Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar’s tick up is largely due to US Dollar frailty
  • The FOMC meeting minutes confirm what Fed speakers have been spruiking
  • Commodities are mixed, but an uplift in metals has boosted AUD/USD

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar scampered higher overnight after the US Dollar took a beating in the wake of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes from earlier this month.

The minutes showed a willingness by some board members to step back from the jumbo 75 basis point (bp) hikes that have been seen at four consecutive meetings, including the last one.

This message has been telegraphed by several Fed speakers since that Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The market priced a 50 bp hike at the December gathering before and after this month’s meeting. It continues to do so now.

The market appears to have interpreted the meeting minutes as somewhat dovish despite very little new information emanating from them.

Nonetheless, equities went north while Treasury yields sailed south along with the US Dollar. Metal commodities generally got a boost, and this has given the Aussie Dollar an extra tailwind.

At the same time, crude oil has taken a hit and the Canadian Dollar is noticeably lower. The weakness in the Loonie was compounded by comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

This remark seemed to gain most attention: “The tightening phase will come to an end, and we are getting closer, but we are not there yet.”

That has been interpreted by the market as less hawkish than previously. As a result, AUD/CAD is approaching a two-month high above 90 cents.

Holiday conditions lie ahead today with Thanksgiving in the US and markets could be somewhat illiquid, potentially providing skittish conditions.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD peaked just under 68 cents last week and on that move it broke the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. Once the price moved back inside the band, it slid lower before the rally over the last few days.

A move back inside the Bolling band can potentially be an indication of a pause in the bullish rally, or a potential reversal. A break above that recent high of 0.6798 might nullify that signal. There could be resistance ahead of that level.

The September high of 0.6916 currently coincides with a descending trend line and may offer resistance.

Further up, the prior high and breakpoints of 0.6956, 0.7009, 0.7047, 0.7060 and 0.7138 could also offer resistance.

On the downside, support may lie at the recent low of 0.6585 ahead of possible breakpoint support at 0.6547 and 0.6522. Below there, an ascending trend line currently dissects with the a prior low at 0.6386 and may provide support.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Durable Goods Orders: What are They and How Do They Affect Financial Markets?
Durable Goods Orders: What are They and How Do They Affect Financial Markets?
2022-11-23 12:00:00
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
2022-11-23 10:30:46
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/CAD