EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs
2021-05-10 15:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Major US Pipeline Disruptions, Weaker USD
2021-05-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-10 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Big NFP Miss Defies Tapering Fears
2021-05-10 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
2021-05-10 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-10 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-10 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.88%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/glsLro1SHq
  • Ethereum touches a new all-time high at $4,200 before slightly backing off $ETH $ETHUSD https://t.co/w7pdbRBYAA
  • Colonial Pipeline says service to be "substantially restored" by the end of the week - BBG #OOTT #CrudeOil $CL_F
  • Strong local election results, vaccination data, boost interest in UK plc. GBPUSD takes out multi-week resistance. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/yPIbuLwR8R https://t.co/yxnLu4FvCs
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.41% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Silver: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AEvMp7PdWP
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/St5lZipZWk
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XMJUxOBSwQ
  • Fed's Kaplan (non-voter): - Need to make substantial further progress before tapering - Healthy to start taper debate sooner rather than later $DXY $EURUSD
  • UK PM Boris Johnson: - England to move to step 3 of lockdown easing on 17 May - Just over two-thirds of adults have had at least one vaccine dose $GBP $GBPUSD $EURGBP
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Economic impact of Colonial Pipeline attack hinges on duration of outage - Disappointing nonfarm payrolls report may reflect supply issues, citing enhanced jobless benefits and lack of childcare
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil

Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Plunges Towards Yearly Open Support - Gold Breakout Eyes Key Resistance Hurdle

The Dollar losses have been unrelenting for the past few days with the US Dollar Index plummeting towards the 2021 yearly open. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside in the greenback, the immediate decline does look vulnerable near-term as momentum divergence into key technical levels threatens the sell-off. Likewise, a breakout in Gold has fueled a rally of more than 4.5% off the May open with the advance now approaching yearly Fibonacci resistance into 1850- we’re looking for possible price inflection into these levels. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, USD/MXN, USD/CHF, Oil, SPX, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), GBPCHF and AUD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk- USD, EUR, GBP, JPY

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

