Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Sell-off Stretched into Yearly Open– Gold / Bitcoin Attempting Major Breakouts

It’s the start of a new year with lots of event risk on the horizon and the focus is on the technical positioning of the US Dollar Majors heading into the open. The steady theme of USD weakness may be vulnerable early in the month with numerous crosses approach key technical thresholds on building momentum divergence. Breakouts in Gold & Bitcoin are also in focus as we open the first full week of 2021 trade. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, SPX500, USD/CHF, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/JPY.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex