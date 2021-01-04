News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-04 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • OPEC+ meeting adjourned until tomorrow at 1500GMT according to delegates. #OPEC https://t.co/DZiMW5mbQP
  • $WTI Crude sold off from around 49.50 to around 47.50, its lowest level since December 23rd. $OIL $USO https://t.co/UtnU7mMnCB
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XPdNQQyiaw
  • Bitcoin (BTC) just misses $35,000 before slumping below $29,000. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/2COeUCcgH9 https://t.co/SrmuRzoPli
  • Sources: UK Chief Medical Officer recommends moving UK to Level 5 Covid Alert (highest level). $GBP
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $-0.04B Expected: $0.2B Previous: $3.73B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • US Dollar Index recovers from today's low of 89.45 and now trades flat on the day after rising to around 89.90 amidst broad risk-off sentiment. $DXY $USD https://t.co/2aP4SGrfcI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.36%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/r5jYv8IFYE
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $0.2B Previous: $3.73B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • Technical Trade Levels for #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold and more! (Webinar Archive) https://t.co/oxqSikNqRe
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels

Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels

2021-01-04 17:35:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Sell-off Stretched into Yearly Open– Gold / Bitcoin Attempting Major Breakouts

It’s the start of a new year with lots of event risk on the horizon and the focus is on the technical positioning of the US Dollar Majors heading into the open. The steady theme of USD weakness may be vulnerable early in the month with numerous crosses approach key technical thresholds on building momentum divergence. Breakouts in Gold & Bitcoin are also in focus as we open the first full week of 2021 trade. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, SPX500, USD/CHF, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/JPY.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 11
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Econoic Calendar - Key Data Releases - NFP, Canada Employment

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish
US 500
Bearish
Silver
Mixed