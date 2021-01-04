Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin & more!
US Dollar Sell-off Stretched into Yearly Open– Gold / Bitcoin Attempting Major Breakouts
It’s the start of a new year with lots of event risk on the horizon and the focus is on the technical positioning of the US Dollar Majors heading into the open. The steady theme of USD weakness may be vulnerable early in the month with numerous crosses approach key technical thresholds on building momentum divergence. Breakouts in Gold & Bitcoin are also in focus as we open the first full week of 2021 trade. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, SPX500, USD/CHF, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/JPY.
Key Event Risk This Week
