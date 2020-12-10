News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Breaking news

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit

Real Time News
  • Johnson: UK Cabinet agreed the deal on the table is not right for the UK $GBP $EUR
  • Johnson: Prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit - BBG $GBP $EUR
  • US Sanctions against Turkey are expected to be announced any day - sources $TRY
  • Get your Thursday Market Update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/Nbx0neKFFh
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.04%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jF0TIOAbWa
  • UK-Canada trade deal hit with delays, will face WTO tariffs if no deal is reached by Jan 1st. GBP/CAD falls to lowest level since October $CAD $GBP https://t.co/aO9v9T0HvP
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500 - $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/EF4UlP5KM7 https://t.co/LxWjtYm442
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.64% Silver: 0.07% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9MBXkiHYrL
  • One upside of 2020 is #Brexit will stop giving $GBP traders financial blueballs after December 31
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.81% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T8Ey8nxwLg
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500

Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500

2020-12-10 17:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD breaches multi-month uptrend resistance- breakout underway
  • Constructive while above weekly open- Initial resistance objectives at 7573
The Australian Dollar has surged more than 1.3% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with a breakout in AUD/USD now probing fresh multi-year highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that AUD/USD had stalled into uptrend resistance with the immediate rally vulnerable into the September yearly highs. A breach to multi-year highs into the December open has fueled a larger technical breakout with Aussie surging through uptrend resistance – these breakouts can often mark accelerated rallies with daily & intraday RSI now breaking into overbought territory. Momentum is on the side of the bulls for now.

Initial daily resistance objectives eyed at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline at 7573 and the 75% parallel / 38.2% of the 2011 decline at 7635- look for price inflection there IF reached with a breach / close above needed to keep the long-bias viable towards 7836. Daily support / near-term bullish invalidation now raised to the November opening-range highs / December open at 7340- weakness beyond this threshold would risk a larger correction towards the lower parallel into the close of the year.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action highlights the AUD/USD breakout above median-line resistance this week with the advance now probing the 75-handle. Weekly open support at 7430 backed by the September high-day close / weekly opening-range low at 7371. Ultimately a close below 7340 would be needed to suggest a more significant correction is underway.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar rally has marked a technical breakout above uptrend resistance. From a trading standpoint, the trade remains constructive while above the weekly open – be on the lookout for a reaction on a stretch towards the upper parallels / Fibonacci resistance for guidance IF reached. Use caution here – the advance is mature and the risk rises for a washout as price approaches pitchfork resistance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -2.37 (29.69% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 7.71% lower than yesterday and 4.14% lower from last week
  • Short positions are2.91% higher than yesterday and 9.47% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 2% -1%
Weekly -12% 10% 3%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

