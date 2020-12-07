Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Price Collapse Wanes into December Open– Gold Bulls Look to Validate a Low

There’s been a surge of volatility into the start of the month with the US Dollar Index breaking below multi-year uptrend support last week. The decline looks a little tired into the start of the week as numerous USD Majors stretch into key technical levels. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CHF, Copper and Oil.

Key Event Risk This Week

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex