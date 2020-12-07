News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers - Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-07 18:08:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
2020-12-07 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels

2020-12-07 15:45:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Price Collapse Wanes into December Open– Gold Bulls Look to Validate a Low

There’s been a surge of volatility into the start of the month with the US Dollar Index breaking below multi-year uptrend support last week. The decline looks a little tired into the start of the week as numerous USD Majors stretch into key technical levels. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CHF, Copper and Oil.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week- Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

