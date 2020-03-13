We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
2020-03-13 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-03-13 11:45:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What's Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
  • EU is ready to trigger crisis clause allowing for fiscal stimulus
  • 🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -1.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • 🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.2% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/nGztbG91kc #tradingstyle https://t.co/hJ6Ko2cDYp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p1e51RgB9N
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: -2.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XhCvu3tQv3
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Germany will put no limit on credit program to help companies $EUR
  • Premier League Suspended https://t.co/hvzeubuT2l
2020-03-13 11:45:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

In today’s webinar we discussed the wild levels of volatility in markets, and how a lot of it has been “negative volatility”, the type that doesn’t offer any clear trends but rather sharp erratic reversals. The US Dollar Index took a sharp turn from heading straight down to straight up. It is unclear whether a trend higher can be sustained, but should have more to work with after another week of trading. AUD/USD fell to nearly the 2008 lows, but still has a bit to go before reaching 6000, a level that might help put in a low. USD/JPY hasn’t followed stocks down the drain, making for some confusing price action as it is now up on the week despite the S&P 500 down big. A bounce in stocks may help further buoy it, but given the way it has behaved that may not be the case. Caught between being a USD pair and risk on/off pair. Despite price action erratic, it is anticipated the picture will clear up soon.

For the full discussion check out the video above.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

