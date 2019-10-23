We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action?
2019-10-23 10:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More

2019-10-23 11:01:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
In today’s webinar we discussed the outlook for price of gold, and how it continues to be quiet as it works itself further into a developing bull-flag formation. There could be more work on the downside for now, though, before the formation fully forms and officially triggers. At some point it is anticipated to do-so and break through resistance up to 1575 created during the 2011-12 topping process.

Crude oil is of interest here in the short-term, as it has a pretty clear lower trend-line keeping it support for now. But with the general trading bias negative, this line isn’t seen as holding for much longer. A breakdown could finally get WTI oil down to the 2016 trend-line. Here is one of the oil charts we took a look at in the webinar.

WTI Crude Oil Hourly Chart (Watch lower trend-line support, 52.78)

U.S. stocks continue to bobble around within the confines of a developing wedge formation for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices. For now, the outlook is neutral, and we will need to wait for an eventual breakout before getting too excited about either side of the tape.

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

