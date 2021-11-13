Dollar or S&P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead
2021-11-12 16:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing different forms of technical charts and other functions of the chart. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/7kfRPUYmc2
  • RT @globaltimesnews: Breaking: Chinese President Xi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Biden on Nov 16 https://t.co/26rnzWTOGD
  • Do you know the difference between investing and trading? While the goal might seem the same, they're very different things. Learn more here.https://t.co/fG6fNEPj9q https://t.co/s7czfKgbNp
  • I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/KoxcDJFYWt https://t.co/V5Zsws9AZP
  • Australian Dollar Ready to Reverse Higher? - AUD/NZD - #AUDNZD chart on @TradingView https://t.co/jaH8UaYNPR
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/xevYjnmZBY
  • Bitcoin prices have continued to retreat from Wednesday’s ATH at around $69,093 as speculation over rate hikes continue to support higher yields. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/XocQJsUljR https://t.co/OC7V9q5hxx
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.53% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CujfRBuFuv
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.19% Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/z72tGxzv27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.76%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dh9QsIDRv9
Dollar or S&P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Dollar or S&P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, Tesla, Nasdaq, Dollar and Inflation Talking Points

  • Risk appetite was a mixed back this past week as tactical speculative interests compete against seasonal expectations
  • While the S&P 500 is my gold standard for single-look risk appetite, Tesla represents the heady combination of market cap weight, thematic disruptor and Reddit board favorite
  • Among the fundamental themes that can steer the market-at-large, attention looks as if it will remain fixed on inflation

Risk Trends Are Wedged Between a FOMO Bid, Seasonal Expectations and Fundamental Winds

Sentiment was a mixed bag this past week, and unless there is a strong speculative drive born of event risk ahead, the coming week may find the markets continue to struggle. This S&P 500 managed a bullish close through Friday’s session to pull us out of a possible bearish rollover. That said, we would still end up with the first bearish week for the index in six. That would match two other rallies (through Aug 24th, 2020 and December 23rd, 2019) with mixed resolutions. As we move deeper into November, seasonal expectations will increasingly disrupt progress like a fog blocking out troubling fundamental themes or a genuine resurgence of speculative appetite. The kind of short-term opportunism that supports themes like FOMO (fear of missing out) is likely to take be the default gear the markets keep to unless something more pressing develops.

Chart of SPY S&P 500 ETF with 20-Day SMA and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Gauging the bearings of an all-encompassing risk trend is a tricky business. Technical developments have just as readily seen momentum fizzle out while high-profile event risk has frequently met a disinterested investor rank. That is not to mean that these analytical methods have been permanently cast aside, rather the markets are actively setting their collective priorities. That said, I believe fear to be one of the most violent and volatile influences that can arise. While the S&P 500 is still a good threshold gauge and correlations across an array of unrelated assets is the most dependable reading, I think it is worthwhile to keep tabs on the markets that are at the peak of speculative appetite to offer an early warning signal. Tesla will be a top ticker to watch from this macro perspective as it is a top market cap stock, a heavy player in the outperforming US tech sector and it is a frequent Reddit board favorite.

Chart of Tesla with Volume Overlaid with the Nasdaq 100 to Dow Ratio (Daily)

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

What Fundamental Weather is on the Forecast?

This past week, there were various themes competing for our attention; but it seemed inflation – and the implications for monetary policy – bubbled to the top for market influence. I believe that will continue to be the dominant driver given the traction in search and headlines (see below), the schedule of central bank speak, subsequent rounds of inflation data and the volatility behind rate products.

Chart of Google Search Trends Worldwide for ‘GDP’, ‘Stimulus’, Earnings’ and ‘Inflation’

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Chart Created with trends.google.com

Through this past week, the global forecast for interest rate expectations seemed to slow – which would also set the persistent hawkish US outlook in deeper relief to support the US Dollar. A hawkish monetary policy backdrop is still a threat to capital market assets – particularly those that are fundamentally stretched – but 2015 taught us a lesson. If only a few key players actively retreat from extreme accommodation, funds can simply shift into the other deep pools still sporting zero or negative rates and steady asset purchases. The 12-month rate forecast for the Bank of England, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia notably dropped over the past few weeks. That shift has also curbed the nascent expectations for the European Central Bank to tackle its own inflation before 2023. The Fed and Reserve Bank of New Zealand can still pursue tightening without its peers, but their influence will be stunted and their pace will be slowed without camaraderie.

Chart of Perception of Relative Monetary Policy

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Chart Created by John Kicklighter

In a market with a propensity for slipping into complacency, traders will naturally look for the outliers. The second wind in Fed interest rate expectations can provide just such an stand out. Though the outlook for Fed hikes measured through Fed Funds futures and Treasury yields peaked and retraced around the November 3rd FOMC meeting, we have seen a new record high forecast in US rates projections through this past week. Through Friday, the implied yield change through Fed Funds futures rose to 57 basis points (a certainty of two full 25bp hikes and speculation of a third). What’s more, this time around the Dollar seems willing to follow along with the advance on a 20-day correlation that has flipped back to the positive. The 94.50 break was meaningful for the DXY, but the midpoint of the past 20 year range is still in place around 95.65.

Chart of Dollar Index with 100-Day SMA Overlaid with Implied 2022 Fed Funds and 20-Day Correl (Daily)

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Top Event Risk and Unusual Candidates for Market Movement

Taking a closer look at the macroeconomic docket for more concentrated catalysts, there is plenty of capable data on hand. Setting aside the inflation and central bank speeches mentioned above, the next most prominent theme in economic terms is consumption. We are due retail sales figures from China (Monday), the US (Tuesday), the UK and Canada (Friday) among others. Earnings will be another possible unexpected volatility spark with numbers due from the likes of Walmart, Home Depot (Tuesday), Baidu (Wednesday), JD.com and Alibaba (Thursday). If all of this data should conform to a distinct bullish or bearish course, it could wrest control of broader risk appetite.

Calendar of Major Macro Event Risk for the Week

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Calendar Created by John Kicklighter

While we are finally finding majors like EURUSD and GBPUSD leading liquid assets with progress, I will keep a vigilant eye out for volatility in possibly thinner markets that have pointed event risk as well. Two exchange rates that are not usually in core watchlists but which I believe should be monitored this week are USDZAR and USDTRY. Both the South African Reserve Bank (influencing the South African Rand) and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (influencing the Turkish Lira) are scheduled to announce their policy decisions Thursday. The SARB is expected to hike its benchmark 25bps, but the USDZAR chart has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern helped by the Dollar’s strength. If they are dovish, it may finally clear 15.50. The situation for the CBRT is the opposite in that they have attempted to cut rates twice despite rampant inflation which has led to an unrelenting drive to record USDTRY highs.

Chart of USDZAR with 100-Week SMA (Weekly)

Dollar or S&amp;P 500 – Which Bullish Trend Will Markets Sustain In the Week Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 04:00:00
As S&P 500 Notches 8 Straight Days Gains, Fed Issues a Warning Over Financial Risks
As S&P 500 Notches 8 Straight Days Gains, Fed Issues a Warning Over Financial Risks
2021-11-09 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish