A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low
2021-04-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?
2021-04-02 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDCAD, $NZDCHF, $NZDJPY Charts to Watch Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/02/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDCAD-NZDCHF-NZDJPY-Charts-to-Watch.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Sp4CI6n…
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.60% FTSE 100: 0.53% US 500: 0.17% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MfsXy7jpd3
  • The $SPX managed to break 4,000 before liquidity drained for the week which sets up a very interesting open after the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, $USDJPY will keep trading having slowed before 111 and NFPs on the strongest run (over 100DMA) in 4 years. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/02/A-Critical-SP-500-Break-Before-the-Holiday-Weekend-Are-Trends-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/2X34Uh0SfV
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/UCOkddCp5b
  • Visa’s announcement that it will utilize a stable coin backed by USD to settle transactions on the Ethereum network may open the door to further gains for the broader cryptocurrency market. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NbkgmbuFa9 https://t.co/zEXD0GlFum
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue-chip stocks is likely to outperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 if worries about inflation force the Fed to trim stimulus sooner than expected. Get your #dowjones market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/G0F0MUOOtw https://t.co/synh7WAC2G
  • (Crypto Tech Special) Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces #Bitcoin #Litecoin #Ethereum $BTCUSD $LTCUSD $ETHUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/02/Bitcoin-BTC-Litecoin-LTC-Ethereum-ETH-Outlook-Resistance-in-Focus-after-Bounces.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/WY4e6w4nyz
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7TEMmhr44O
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zJS0zWM2HI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4zR8qJPUK4
A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, Nasdaq, US 10-Year and USDJPY Talking Points:

  • The S&P 500 managed to overtake 4,000 – a major psychological level – Thursday with many other risk-leaning indices and assets edging higher in support
  • Liquidity will be the defining feature of the landscape Friday with a holiday drain through NFPs and a significant portion of the world offline through Monday as well
  • Risk trends is the core fundamental consideration ahead, but traders would do well to watch growth forecasts, rate speculation and vaccination data into next week
The Quiz
What Kind of Trade Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Start Quiz

Risk appetite closed out this past week with an important technical development that would leave speculative appetite charged despite the disruptive drain in liquidity across the financial system. Though technically, there are a range of markets (such as global FX) that are open through Friday this week, core Western world fields such as the US equity market would be deflated early for the holiday weekend. With this market distortion ahead, the S&P 500 was under pressure to make critical technical progress before the extended closure or risk sacrificing the potential stored up behind bullish interests for months. Despite having every fundamental reason in the world to level out and take up the difficult decision again when April liquidity started in earnest, the SPX cleared 4,000.

This massive psychological number will draw considerable interest throughout the markets with headlines trumpeting the jump and anticipatory orders being tripped. As for the technical quality of the move, the open of the past session’s candle was the low and the close was the high with a healthy 20 point buffer clearance of the round figure. That will go a longer way in reinforcing the standing come Monday’s open. Of course, this milestone alone will not ensure the next leg of the larger trend. Growth, yields, financial stability and the coronavirus globally can abruptly change assumptions should the current change.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 100-Day Moving Average (Daily)

A Critical S&amp;P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

On the technical side of things, the dying hours of full trade through the Western world offered up more than just a bid for US indices. Global indices, emerging market, junk bonds, crude oil and carry trade were all feeling the buoyancy of speculative appetite. Further, fundamental justification was easy to draw from for those looking for reinforcement in their preconceived bullish bias. However, the capacity for follow through in the immediate future falls to a matter I belief falls outside of these two principal analysis techniques: liquidity. While the Western world capital market exchanges are closed through Friday, there are still areas of the financial system that are open to engender a sense of broader speculative sentiment. That will make Friday US NFPs particularly interesting.

Then, through the start of next week, the US will come back online Monday; but many developed world financial centers (Germany, France, UK, China, Australia and others) will remain offline for a full four-day weekend. What’s more, there are broader seasonal expectations that will carry through even when these regional curbs are completely passed. Historically, April sees a broad reduction in both volume and volatility (using the S&P 500 as benchmark) while speculative appetite tends to find its best overall performance of the calendar year. There will be many in the market happy to let these assumptions play out while the skeptical will carry forward the ever-loaded perspective that ‘this time is different’.

Chart of Seasonal Performance of S&P 500 with Volume and VIX

A Critical S&amp;P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg Terminal

I believe that market depth is an undeniable force in the market such that conviction will be difficult to muster through Friday and/or Monday. That is not to mean that no movement is possible; rather volatility is likely to burn hot and fade quickly or developments in the systemic sense will come at a more measured pace. Major trend extensions, reversals or breakouts with follow through will be exceptionally difficult to muster. Yet, through the dip, it will be important to keep close track as to what theme or themes are exerting the greatest influence and thereby can take over when liquidity fills back out. One benchmark that is proving particularly useful in this sometimes complex overview of competing themes is USDJPY.

Through week’s end, the Yen crosses seemed to play catch up to the more sensitive risk assets with notable progress from the likes of EURJPY, GBPJPY and CADJPY among others. However, USDJPY which had cleared multi-year congestion resistance markers at 109.50 and 110.00 wouldn’t be able to extend the next mile to jump 111. The Dollar’s slip seemed to play a role here even though sentiment and data through Thursday was favorable and the Fed rate forecast extended the projected yield advantage for the pair. Tangible market yield via Treasuries, however, seemed to open a point of contention.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Chart of USDJPY with 20-Day Mov Avg, Overlaid with US 10-Year and 100-Day Disparity (Daily)

A Critical S&amp;P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For individual points of event risk ahead, there are a range of calendar updates that can potentially generate volatility – if not foster momentum for underlying trends. The most noteworthy data point on tap through the immediate future was the March nonfarm payrolls (NFPs) which was set up for a significant market response owing to the lofty, approximately 650,000 increase consensus forecast and the ADP’s 517,000 jump in private payrolls reported on Wednesday. Yet, we will see exactly how much market response can be mustered in thin conditions with this scenario. After the weekend, the range of scheduled event risks will be broad from high profile monetary policy updates like that from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to global sentiment surveys (eg IBD US economic optimism) to FX reserves amid fears over rising yields.

Chart of US NFPs, ‘Surprise’ Versus Expectations and ADP Private Payrolls (Monthly)

A Critical S&amp;P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ADP

Thematically, yield/rate forecasting and pandemic vaccinations curves both hold considerable potential to seize the reins; but given the docket and headlines, it would seem that growth presents the most promise to steer markets. This last week, the build up in the S&P 500 in its charge to and through 4,000 was anchored to US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the latest massive stimulus program. To give some perspective to the environment from which we are starting this infusion from, the ISM’s manufacturing activity report for March reflected a sharp rally to the highest reading since 1983. The US is principally a service based economy, however, so Monday’s ISM update for that sector will be important if liquidity restricted for market impact.

Chart of S&P 500 Overlaid with Manufacturing and Services PMI (Monthly)

A Critical S&amp;P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from the ISM

For global relevancy though, the IMF’s updated growth forecasts via its World Economic Outlook (WEO) scheduled for Tuesday release could really stir the expectations of recovery alongside the building appetite for higher return. While the implications for universal ‘risk on’ and ‘risk off’ perspective are clear, it is important to evaluate the relative appeal for the different economies’/regions’ assets to develop critical but thus-far measured moves from the likes of EURUSD and USDCNH.

Table of IMF GDP Forecasts for Major Advanced Economies and Emerging Economies

A Critical S&amp;P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?

Chart from IMF World Economic Outlook January 2021 Update

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Dollar Advances and US Stocks Stall Ahead of Biden Stimulus Details
Dollar Advances and US Stocks Stall Ahead of Biden Stimulus Details
2021-03-31 03:30:00
S&P 500 Teases 4,000 With Infrastructure Ahead, Archegos Fallout Troubling
S&P 500 Teases 4,000 With Infrastructure Ahead, Archegos Fallout Troubling
2021-03-30 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-29 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish