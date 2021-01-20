News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings
2021-01-20 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2021-01-19 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
2021-01-20 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/CkPKuAlYDg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 64.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VKwIDerxAw
  • EURGBP nearing important support..#eurgbp #sterling #euro @DailyFX https://t.co/ACzwvvGcrh
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.21% Oil - US Crude: 1.16% Gold: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KSEV9lQm80
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/00ZSODsTkS
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PSljPLQbhH
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) Actual: 3.1% Expected: 3.1% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.23% US 500: 0.20% France 40: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.09% Wall Street: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HyZkmdyRiH
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.1% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • S&P 500 Index Outlook: Yellen's Calls for Fiscal Support to Buoy SPX - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/20/SP-500-Index-Outlook-Yellens-Calls-for-Fiscal-Support-to-Buoy-SPX.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $SPX #SP500 https://t.co/hLdcSEvEyY
EURUSD and S&P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

EURUSD and S&P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, EURUSD, Dollar and VIX Talking Points:

  • US markets were back online after an extended holiday weekend with reversals from the S&P 500 and Dollar noticeably undercut
  • Neither China’s better-than-expected GDP update nor Janet Yellen’s remarks to support a large US fiscal stimulus would land for systemic risk movement
  • The Dollar’s recovery has stalled just as surely as the S&P 500’s bearish reversal, but perhaps the inauguration, earnings or another key theme will catch traction
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Read the DailyFX Analysts’ favorite trades of 2021!
Get My Guide

US Markets Return After an Extended Weekend and Curb a Tumble Along the Way

After a long weekend in the United States, the markets were back up to full liquidity this past session – and the downtime seems to have averted a full risk deleveraging as well as disrupt a Dollar recovery effort. It could be argued that both trends were tall orders given the markets’ prevailing appetites and the limit of systemic event risk, but liquidity is ultimately one of the most omnipresent influences in markets, so it can be difficult distinguishing intent from mere loss of traction. One way or the other, it was clear from the S&P 500 that the tentative break lower registered this past Friday – a move that unfolded despite the Biden campaign announcing intention for a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus program – was not the spark for a persistent trend. It is worth mentioning for chart watchers that we never came close to 3,700 in this slide nor did the Dow or Nasdaq 100 tip the proverbial scales into the bears’ favor during this initial move.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 20-Day Moving Average and Divergence (Daily)

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

While the major US indices have been the prevailing market benchmark over the past decade in performance terms, I like to keep tabs on the ever-changing core of speculative interest among increasingly-stretched market participants. Recently, that focus has shifted from FAANG to a more concentrated asset mix. As it happens, member of the acronym Netflix reported a miss in earnings per share ($1.19 vs $1.38 expected) but a stronger increase in new customers (8.5 million subscribers) which led NFLX to trade over 12 percent higher after hours – though I think the real lift would come from chatter about planned share buybacks. Meanwhile, top performing stock Tesla and ‘currency’ Bitcoin both continue to carve out diminishing congestion patterns.

Chart of Bitcoin with 20-Day Moving Average and 10-Day ATR (Daily)

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Dollar’s Reversal Another Victim of the Liquidity Drain

The lack of follow through on the US indices Friday technical breakdown is not exactly shocking. There is a prevailing trend that cannot be ignored, but it is generally difficult to urge a full-scale reversal regardless of the direction. Without a clear motivation for fear to pick up the slack this week, such a move would struggle to gain traction. If reversals are difficult to establish, then the Dollar’s efforts to rouse a bullish recovery would face the same struggle. Indeed, the DXY Index attempt to mount a true reversal from multi-year lows similarly put upon. For those looking for a fundamental tripping point, perhaps the loss of traction on safe havens was the undoing. Then again, we were also facing a reminder of the stimulus equation. Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen was testifying before the Senate in her confirmation hearing for the Treasury Secretary job under incoming President Joe Biden. She supported the need for “big” stimulus but she would also shy away from outright support for the so-called ‘strong Dollar’ position so many of her predecessors took.

Twitter Poll for US Stimulus Program Supporting a Dollar Bullish or Bearish Outcome

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Taking a technical look at the Dollar’s position, there were a number of crosses (so-called ‘majors’) that hadn’t marked the technical tipping point; but the EURUSD drew enough interest all its own to rouse speculative belief. We can see this benchmark’s influence at work in the trade-weighted DXY Index which had very tentatively cleared the ‘neckline’ on an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern but had plenty of technical overhead to make the climb less than certain. Following Monday’s shooting star-like candle and the slide this past session, it was clear that speculative intent had lost traction.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of DXY Dollar Index with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Always Have Options: Dollar Bull and Dollar Bear

I am a person that evaluates the future in probabilities. It is possible that the Dollar revives its effort to regain serious traction or that its recent bounce was merely a reprieve in a persistent bear trend. Timing for any conviction is a consideration, but if bearing is chosen relatively soon, I see pairs that hold both the technical and fundamental suitability to mull more closely. Should the Greenback have merely slipped this past session, there are a host of crosses that are worth a closer look. AUDUSD and NZDUSD trendline breaks are two such pairs worthy of consideration; but no cross carries the same heft as the FX market’s most liquid pair: EURUSD. While it bounced at the 50-day moving average and 38.2 percent Fib of the past three month’s charge, it is still below the long-term 1.2150 midpoint. If there were ever an argument for the influence of technicals, this particular level on this particular pair would qualify.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 7% 1%
Weekly 11% 1% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

If the Dollar’s bounce was simply that, there are just as many pairings that show the prevailing bear trend at the market’s back. In a strong correlation to EURUSD, USDCHF (Dollar – Swiss Franc) is the mirror to the benchmark and it never cross the technical threshold in the Dollar’s favor. Then again, the Greenback is still as weak here as it is anywhere else. I don’t think there are any pairs where the Dollar is holding onto much excessive premium at present. One pair to watch though is USDCNH. While many – including myself – take the 4Q Chinese GDP beat (6.5 percent which left this the only major country to manage positive growth in 2020) with a grain of salt, it could speak to the intent of authorities. If the multi-month trend channel that now finds a top around 6.50 is seen as a priority for policy, the level could find unnatural influence.

Chart of USDCNH with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

What Still Holds the Potential to Trigger Volatility and Market Momentum?

With so much checking against speculative conviction, it is always important to ask what exactly carries the potential to motivate the markets to a genuine trend? I maintain that the greater potential for a sweeping move would be one that leans towards full risk aversion rather than risk appetite. Markets are riding well beyond what many would consider traditional value, so squeezing further gains is not particularly easy. On the other hand, seeing the excess topple can happen by mere loss of enthusiasm. In a mirrored view, the VIX is unlikely to break lower but holds serious historical precedence of a charge from ‘congestion’ to the upside – a ‘risk aversion’ move. While I’m still watching measures of GDP, the coronavirus and earnings this week; Joe Biden’s inauguration will stand as an event to watch. While typically considered mere routine in the democratic process, the storming of the capital during the electoral college vote count suggests we can’t take it as a foregone conclusion. If there is another bout of tumult, it can undermine US assets. Otherwise, the default will be a non-event that will nevertheless cap speculative intent as it passes.

Chart of VIX Volatility Index (Weekly)

EURUSD and S&amp;P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Turning Positive Again After Correction Lower | Webinar
Market Sentiment Turning Positive Again After Correction Lower | Webinar
2021-01-19 12:10:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-16 03:15:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Biden Stimulus Plan Trigger Head-and-Shoulders or S&P 500 Break?
EURUSD Outlook: Will Biden Stimulus Plan Trigger Head-and-Shoulders or S&P 500 Break?
2021-01-15 05:21:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed