We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
2020-07-11 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-10 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/OjTZOQEytM https://t.co/DDCWX1In7k
  • The US Dollar is pressured as rising coronavirus cases fail to dent 2021 GDP bets. Could the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/u1qhaIGGoC https://t.co/kvFgxQjLb0
  • The ASX 200 and AUD/JPY are at risk of losses as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state. Get your #ASX market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/O0LNvhy4eY https://t.co/mS9vLeVU5Y
  • The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/W45z2yNjr0
  • Further gains in USD/IDR could be curbed as USD/PHP establishes a floor around 2017 lows. USD/MYR may fall next as USD/SGD fast approaches a key falling trend line.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9JgZm2n8Fl https://t.co/Yg6WSFxt8T
  • The New Zealand Dollar is aiming higher, with NZD/USD eyeing fresh yearly highs while AUD/NZD may be carving out a bearish Head and Shoulders chart pattern. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/osFxXvq5xF https://t.co/zcmqsFR9tg
  • RT @FxWestwater: $EURUSD & $AUDUSD in Focus Ahead of #ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales - @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/07/10/eurusd-audusd-eur-usd-aud-usd-in-focus-ahead-of-ecb-jobs-retail-sales.html https://t.co/uBR27tPwgF
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/xOuBrIfm9o
  • @JMcQueenFX https://t.co/TvREDx53du
  • Here's an interesting stat before the weekend - At ~$183 billion, Jeff Bezos' net worth would be the 29th largest stock by market capitalization on the $SPX ranking between Pepsi and Comcast $AMZN is truly remarkable
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week

Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week

2020-07-11 02:25:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

Nasdaq 100, Dow, EURUD, GBPUSD Talking Points:

  • China seemed to pull the plug on the run-away Shanghai Composite climb to end this past week but the Nasdaq – and key stocks like Tesla and Netflix – continued to surge
  • More systemic measures of risk trends like the Dow and S&P 500 will face the coronavirus uncertainties with recession fears and trade war fallout for conviction
  • Key event risk ahead ranges from US earnings to China and UK GDP to rate decisions from the ECB, BOJ and BOE among other key events

The Speculative Lead from US Tech Re-Established After China Throws the Breaks

This past week, the lead among risk appetite benchmarks was clear. The Chinese equity markets surged higher backed by an indirect guarantee issued by the government supporting local capital markets. After a 17 percent Shanghai Composite rally in 8 days, however, the Chinese government seemed to recognize the reckless pace and tack steps to throttle a run that had some of the hallmarks of a bubble. We closed out this past week with a notable drop from the Chinese benchmark – the biggest since the March tumble. If you are a global market bull, you’ll seemingly need to find your conviction elsewhere.

Chart of China’s Shanghai Composite Index with 50 and 200-Day Moving Average (Daily Chart)

Chart of Shanghai Composite Index

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

While Chinese policy officials recognized the pressure building in their local markets and responded, it seems there is neither the will nor the means to curb the charge in US tech sector equities. The Nasdaq 100 closed out this past week charging record highs. It is no surprise that some of the key catalysts of this category, therefore, were pressing record highs of their own. Tesla was a big talking point as headlines fixated on inventor Elon Musk’s net worth while Amazon similarly shared top headlines pace for similar reasons. I felt the most remarkable move was the charge from Neflix (NFLX) not because of the intensity of the move but rather because this particular FAANG member is looking forward to an earnings update next week. Beware reality.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of Nasdaq 100 Index with 200 and 50-Day Moving Averages and Spot-200SMA Diff (Daily)

Chart of Nasdaq 100 Index

While there remains a clear speculative advantage for those benchmarks with a tech bent, there is a conspicuous lack of lift for some of the more stalwart measures of risk appetite. Most notable in my book are the more recognizable US indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. The latter is the more heavily ‘traded’ index via derivatives (eminis, SPY ETF and VIX) but the I would register far more confidence in systemic risk trends if the blue-chip index were to commit to a clear drive. As it stands the Dow is waffling between it 200 and 5-day moving averages as they progressively converge. In other words, a technical breakout seems inevitable.

Chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average with 200-Day and 50-Day Moving Averages (Daily Chart)

Chart of Dow Jone Industrial Industrial Index

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Top Scheduled Event Risk and Systemic Concerns Ahead

Looking out to the trading week ahead of us, we are facing both systemic and discreet fundamental themes that could reasonable stir volatility ad perhaps even coax out some true trends. From the economic docket, I posed to the social media sphere what they expected to be the top event risk through the next five trading days. Given its spread over the period, the anticipation of US 2Q earnings was unsurprisingly the clear majority vote. While the first week of a US earnings run is heavily weighted to banks, the top of my watch list is actually Netflix on Thursday (after the close).

Poll of the Top Market Moving Event Risk Next Week

Twitter Poll of Top Event Risk This Week

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter Handle

From the traditional data side, however, I would put more emphasis on the Chinese 2Q GDP release. There is actually a run of data from the world’s second largest economy, but this is the most prominent of the wave. Yet, whether quarterly GDP or industrial production or retail sales; the interpretation of China’s economic docket remains the same: deep skepticism as to the accuracy of the figures. Historically, this series rarely strays from a 0.2 percentage point gap relative to official forecasts. Skeptics would say there is manipulation here, but practically speaking, it means that market reaction will be curbed unless this is somehow a material (over +/- 0.2 ppt) difference from the consensus. Nevertheless, USDCNH and the Shanghai Composite are on my radar.

Chart of USDCNH with 200-Day and 50-Day Moving Aveages (Daily)

Chart of USDCNH

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For loaded scheduled event risk, I will put more stock into the UK GDP update on Tuesday. This isn’t as comprehensive as the quarterly report from the world’s second largest economy; but the May figure for Europe’s second largest member is a timely read on the heavily speculative recovery pace from Covid. With a meaningful deviation from forecasts, there may be enough lift here to charge a GBPUSD or GBPAUD breakout.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 1% -2%
Weekly -13% -2% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of GBPUSD with 200-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Chart of GBPUSD

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

From data to systemic terms, there are some open-ended matter to deal with. In addition to earnings, I will also be watching the coronavirus speculation. On the optimistic side, there remains unspoken hope that the likes of Gilead, Moderna or Novavax will create a vaccine which will head off the economic pain of a second shutdown. Meanwhile, stimulus is taking on a greater burden to keep the peace which means the ECB, BOJ and BOC rate decisions ahead will be expected to do more. Further, the pressure of economic and financial strain is pushing governments to find controversial solutions to local pains. Friday evening, the US announced a deferred 25% tax on a range $1.3 billion in imported French good in response to digital taxes. Clearly, EURUSD should be a close monitor next week.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 3% -3%
Weekly -6% -1% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 200-Day Moving Average (Monthly)

Chart of EURUSD

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Shanghai Composite, Nasdaq 100 and Emerging Markets Top Risk Performers
Shanghai Composite, Nasdaq 100 and Emerging Markets Top Risk Performers
2020-07-10 03:30:00
Gold Breaks to 9 Year High as Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Hit New Highs
Gold Breaks to 9 Year High as Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Hit New Highs
2020-07-09 03:31:00
Even Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Ease Back, Gold Ready to Break
Even Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Ease Back, Gold Ready to Break
2020-07-08 04:49:00
S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
2020-07-06 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.