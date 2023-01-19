 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
2023-01-19 08:58:02
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads
2023-01-19 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Dax 40, Dow and FTSE Outlook: Equities Stall but Bulls Stand Firm
2023-01-18 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBPUSD Slips But Remains Well Bid On Interest Rate Bets
2023-01-19 12:00:00
EURUSD, NZDUSD and GBPUSD: The Other Heavy Intraday Reversals
2023-01-18 21:30:27
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
2023-01-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What’s Next For USD/JPY After BoJ?
2023-01-19 03:00:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94.

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.29% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
US 500BEARISH50.31%49.69%

14.42% Daily

8.31% Weekly

-7.90% Daily

5.29% Weekly

2.12% Daily

6.79% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 11 when US 500 traded near 3,965.94, price has moved 1.71% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.42% higher than yesterday and 8.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.90% lower than yesterday and 5.29% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023