US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.29% from last week.

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 11 when US 500 traded near 3,965.94, price has moved 1.71% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.42% higher than yesterday and 8.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.90% lower than yesterday and 5.29% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.