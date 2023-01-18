USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Announces Support for Green Investment at Davos, EUR/USD Higher
2023-01-18 10:51:08
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Tests Key $85 Handle Ahead of Data Heavy Week
2023-01-16 08:45:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
2023-01-18 07:44:27
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged
2023-01-18 03:00:00
S&P 500 Refuses to Break Directional Impasse, USDJPY and USDCNH Depress Dollar Impact
2023-01-18 00:00:22
More View More
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.91% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH85.94%14.06%

13.54% Daily

12.45% Weekly

-26.15% Daily

-31.91% Weekly

5.56% Daily

3.02% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 85.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 13.54% higher than yesterday and 12.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.15% lower than yesterday and 31.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

