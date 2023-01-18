USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.91% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 85.94% 14.06% 13.54% Daily 12.45% Weekly -26.15% Daily -31.91% Weekly 5.56% Daily 3.02% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 85.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 13.54% higher than yesterday and 12.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.15% lower than yesterday and 31.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.