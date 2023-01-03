NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.40% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 53.77% 46.23% 7.00% Daily 8.08% Weekly -15.60% Daily -26.40% Weekly -4.78% Daily -11.16% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 53.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 0.97% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.00% higher than yesterday and 8.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.60% lower than yesterday and 26.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.