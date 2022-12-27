 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
2022-12-27 06:23:00
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 27, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 27, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 27, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 27, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.76% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBULLISH35.48%64.52%

-6.49% Daily

-19.49% Weekly

12.09% Daily

12.76% Weekly

4.71% Daily

-1.27% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 35.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.82 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06. The number of traders net-long is 6.49% lower than yesterday and 19.49% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.09% higher than yesterday and 12.76% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

