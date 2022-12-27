EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.76% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BULLISH
|35.48%
|64.52%
-6.49% Daily
-19.49% Weekly
12.09% Daily
12.76% Weekly
4.71% Daily
-1.27% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 35.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.82 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06. The number of traders net-long is 6.49% lower than yesterday and 19.49% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.09% higher than yesterday and 12.76% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
