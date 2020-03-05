Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.34% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
88.65%
11.35%
4.71% Daily
5.22% Weekly
-9.84% Daily
-25.34% Weekly
2.83% Daily
0.55% Weekly
Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 88.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.81 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23. The number of traders net-long is 4.71% higher than yesterday and 5.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.84% lower than yesterday and 25.34% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.