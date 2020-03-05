Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.

The UK Budget is due next Wednesday and will likely help both $GBPUSD and the #FTSE 100 index of leading London stocks. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/YOqjYKDe8o https://t.co/eOv2GCRXoq

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.66% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pSZ531CHfd

Russia is reportedly okay with 1mbpd cut in oil production - sources (energy intel) #OOTT

Conditional on Russian support https://t.co/Pxt7vRFBvW

GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZBnGRh2P64

OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce oil production by 1.5mbpd - Sources

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.06% France 40: -1.54% Wall Street: -2.16% US 500: -2.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZgRgoeJSY3

