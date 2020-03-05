Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
2020-03-05 06:00:00
S&P 500 Rebounds, EURUSD Rally Stalls, Canadian and Australian Dollars Surprise
2020-03-05 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Brightens As UK Budget Nears
2020-03-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain on Coronavirus Fears Even as Riskier Assets Rise
2020-03-05 07:11:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The UK Budget is due next Wednesday and will likely help both $GBPUSD and the #FTSE 100 index of leading London stocks. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/YOqjYKDe8o https://t.co/eOv2GCRXoq
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.66% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pSZ531CHfd
  • Russia is reportedly okay with 1mbpd cut in oil production - sources (energy intel) #OOTT
  • Conditional on Russian support https://t.co/Pxt7vRFBvW
  • GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/03/05/GBPUSD-Faces-Key-Resistance-Bears-at-Risk-British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/WBhcde5t5A
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZBnGRh2P64
  • OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce oil production by 1.5mbpd - Sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.06% France 40: -1.54% Wall Street: -2.16% US 500: -2.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZgRgoeJSY3
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What started off as a short squeeze has likely brought some bulls into the mix as USD has deteriorated; and $EURUSD has shot-higher in response. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/SmJnb5Y1x3 https://t.co/T5nkOd5QAq
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.

2020-03-05 10:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Bitcoin Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.34% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Bitcoin

BEARISH

88.65%

11.35%

4.71% Daily

5.22% Weekly

-9.84% Daily

-25.34% Weekly

2.83% Daily

0.55% Weekly

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 88.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.81 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23. The number of traders net-long is 4.71% higher than yesterday and 5.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.84% lower than yesterday and 25.34% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00.
2020-03-04 13:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 25, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,649.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 25, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,649.00.
2020-03-04 11:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.