AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hits Pre-COVID Levels, Further Weakness to Come?
2021-11-25 12:00:00
2021-11-25 12:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Latest: Coordinated SPR Release Unlikely to Affect High Oil Prices
2021-11-25 13:30:00
2021-11-25 13:30:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Will Retail Traders Flip Net-Long as Thanksgiving Nears?
2021-11-24 02:00:00
2021-11-24 02:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Appointment, Rate Hike Expectations & Strong USD Weigh on Gold
2021-11-24 11:30:00
2021-11-24 11:30:00
Gold Prices Hit by Rising US Yields Lifting the US Dollar. Will XAU/USD Go Lower?
2021-11-24 03:00:00
2021-11-24 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Hit by Crude Oil, US Dollar and US Yields Impacts. Where to for USD/JPY?
2021-11-24 06:00:00
2021-11-24 06:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.46% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

71.34%

28.66%

1.67% Daily

6.32% Weekly

-6.10% Daily

-19.46% Weekly

-0.69% Daily

-2.61% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 71.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.49 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. The number of traders net-long is 1.67% higher than yesterday and 6.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.10% lower than yesterday and 19.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2021-11-24 09:23:00
2021-11-17 09:23:00
2021-11-10 10:23:00
2021-11-09 07:23:00
