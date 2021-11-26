AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.46% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 71.34% 28.66% 1.67% Daily 6.32% Weekly -6.10% Daily -19.46% Weekly -0.69% Daily -2.61% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 71.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.49 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. The number of traders net-long is 1.67% higher than yesterday and 6.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.10% lower than yesterday and 19.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.