EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BEARISH 50.17% 49.83% 13.64% Daily 12.78% Weekly -1.32% Daily -17.22% Weekly 5.65% Daily -4.47% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 50.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 16 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.64% higher than yesterday and 12.78% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.32% lower than yesterday and 17.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.