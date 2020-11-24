EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-24 01:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
New Zealand Dollar on the move as home prices may be considered in RBNZ's remit

  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD breaking back above 2019 high on #RBNZ consideration of home prices in remit. Price at the upper bound of a rising…
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says no shift seen in Fed's policy stance - BBG
  • The New Zealand Dollar surged 0.6% against the greenback after its Finance Minister Grant Robertson raised concerns over rising house prices to the central bank, proposing the RBNZ to consider adding house prices as a factor when making monetary decisions https://t.co/C1poEj06Kr
  • I wonder if any other central banks would follow the lead of the RBNZ on pressure to factor in housing prices in monetary policy. Go way out on a limb and perhaps even consider capital market asset inflation...probably not https://t.co/Cke07Or35H
  • EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/CHF weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WJ7ZCwf3Ak
  • NZD soaring on this as such an addition to the RBNZ's remit lowers the need to ease policy, given the current backdrop of rampant house prices https://t.co/2fx0VTUOZh
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda: Won't hesitate to add easing if needed BoJ measures are having a positive impact Nervousness in financial markets has eased somewhat - BBG $JPY #BoJ
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 73.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Monday. Cyclical energy (+7.09%) , financials (+1.88%) and industrials (1.64%) were among the best performers, whereas real estate (-0.34%), healthcare (-0.30%) were lagging. https://t.co/bDpvRqEX4u
  • #ASX200 looking poised to extend its recent run higher as RSI climbs back into overbought territory Key resistance levels falling at the 50% (6674) and 61.8% (6755) Fibonacci's $XJO $ASX https://t.co/E7VADxCJ1o https://t.co/T3ICLoE9du
  • Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/11/24/Euro-Price-Action-Setups-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-Levels-to-Watch.html $EUR $EURUSD $EURJPY $EURGBP https://t.co/qxHSS90Rnd
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

2020-11-24 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BEARISH

50.17%

49.83%

13.64% Daily

12.78% Weekly

-1.32% Daily

-17.22% Weekly

5.65% Daily

-4.47% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 50.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 16 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.64% higher than yesterday and 12.78% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.32% lower than yesterday and 17.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.
2020-11-18 16:23:00
2020-11-18 16:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20.
2020-11-17 12:23:00
2020-11-17 12:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 29 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.
2020-11-16 12:23:00
2020-11-16 12:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.
2020-11-09 17:23:00
2020-11-09 17:23:00
Rates

EUR/CHF
Bearish