EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-09-28 21:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Attempts to Base as US Dollar Peels Back
2020-09-28 22:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
USD Correction Poses Short Squeeze Concern, USD/JPY the Preferred Hedge of US Election Risk - COT Report
2020-09-28 09:30:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.39.

2020-09-29 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

52.43%

47.57%

41.70% Daily

58.19% Weekly

-22.92% Daily

-18.98% Weekly

1.30% Daily

8.86% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 31 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.39, price has moved 2.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 41.70% higher than yesterday and 58.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.92% lower than yesterday and 18.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.39. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

