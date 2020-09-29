EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.39.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.98% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
52.43%
47.57%
41.70% Daily
58.19% Weekly
-22.92% Daily
-18.98% Weekly
1.30% Daily
8.86% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 31 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.39, price has moved 2.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 41.70% higher than yesterday and 58.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.92% lower than yesterday and 18.98% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.39. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.