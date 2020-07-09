Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.07% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
52.16%
47.84%
19.61% Daily
15.74% Weekly
-10.68% Daily
-12.07% Weekly
2.92% Daily
0.53% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 52.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 29 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30, price has moved 0.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.61% higher than yesterday and 15.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.68% lower than yesterday and 12.07% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
