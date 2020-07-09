IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Neaxco9GoQ

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.20% France 40: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.08% US 500: -0.86% Wall Street: -1.46%

The S&P 500 has recovered nearly all losses since the COVID-19 pandemic sent markets into a tailspin earlier this year.

Ireland's Donohoe selected by Euro Finance Ministers to lead Eurogroup $EURUSD

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness.

US 30-Year Bonds Draw 1.330% Primary Dealers Awarded: 17.4% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 72.0% Direct BIdders Accepted: 10.5% B/C Ratio: 2.50 $TNX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.23%.

Fed's Bostic says we will not return to pre-pandemic levels until mid 2021 to 2022 - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.56% Silver: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -2.41%