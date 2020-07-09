We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30.

2020-07-09 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.07% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

52.16%

47.84%

19.61% Daily

15.74% Weekly

-10.68% Daily

-12.07% Weekly

2.92% Daily

0.53% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 52.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 29 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30, price has moved 0.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.61% higher than yesterday and 15.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.68% lower than yesterday and 12.07% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 29, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 25,707.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

