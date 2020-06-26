USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 53.31% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.86%
50.14%
1.15% Daily
-18.74% Weekly
16.92% Daily
53.31% Weekly
8.49% Daily
6.31% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 01 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.15% higher than yesterday and 18.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.92% higher than yesterday and 53.31% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
